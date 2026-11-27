Black Friday 2026 just delivered a plot twist: Disney+ and Hulu have slashed their combined ad-supported bundle down to $4.99 a month . That’s a 61% saving compared to the regular monthly price of each service individually.

The catch? The deal will be on for a limited time only. After that, the price goes back up and you’re stuck searching for streaming deals again.

Why this deal stands out: for a saving of 61% you'll get access to loads of content, including the huge back catalogue of family favorites. Meanwhile Hulu loads you up with prestige dramas, next-day network shows, and the kind of reality TV you tell people you "don’t watch," but definitely do.

Disney Plus + Hulu bundle: was $12.99/month now $4.99/month @ Disney Plus

Get both Disney Plus and Hulu in one package for just $4.99 a month. The Disney deal unlocks Disney Plus and Hulu's library, giving you a wealth of options from family-friendly favorites on Disney to grown-up content on Hulu.

For families, cinephiles, binge-watchers, or anyone just tired of overpriced subscriptions – this isn’t just a sale, it’s a way to reset your life.

This deal gets you access to the likes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County and All's Fair season 2.

But like all good things this holiday season, it won’t last long. If you want to load up your watchlist and take shelter from rising streaming costs, act fast because the Disney's Black Friday deal comes to an end soon.

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