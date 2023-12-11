I'm A Celeb fans praise the 'BEST' thing to come out of the ITV show this year

The I'm A Celebrity King of the Jungle has been crowned! Sam Thompson was bestowed the much-coveted accolade after winning over audiences with his sweet sense of humour and can-do attitude.

In last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (which aired on Sunday 10th December 2023) Sam beat out other finalists Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew to the top.

But while fans are congratulating Sam on his big win, there's one aspect of his time in the jungle in particular that got fans talking - his relationship with fellow contestant Tony.

'The best thing to come out of I’m a celeb this year is Sam and Tony’s friendship,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

The social post resonated, with 1.8K users of the platform (and counting!) liking the statement and 94 retweeting it.

While another fan commented, 'I want a TV show after I’m a celeb of Tony & Sam travelling the world together.'

And a third user said, 'Here for the Sam and Tony post I’m a celeb bants.'

And another fan wrote, coming up with a rather controversial plan for next year's format of I'm A Celebrity, 'Next year let tony and Sam host I’m a celeb and send ant and dec into the jungle!!'

While another I'm A Celebrity fan wrote, 'not sam asking tony to top and tail HAHAHAHAHAHAH. my absolute favourite i’m a celeb bromance of all time.'

While another fan of the duo wrote on X, 'I’ve never wanted 2 people to be crown winners of I’m a celeb more than Sam and Tony, but I’m 100% rooting for Sam to win.'

Congratulations, Sam, on your big win!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s final aired last night at 9 pm on ITV.

