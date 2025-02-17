Where to watch Mad Men: which streaming services are the hit Jon Hamm drama series on?

One of the most famous TV shows of all time — that we also rank as the best series ever made — is the award-winning drama Mad Men which ran between 2007 and 2015.

Mad Men is about the high-flying advertising agents of New York City, as the city and its society changes through the 1960s.

We follow Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm, as he balances his job with the relationships in his life.

The show has won plenty of awards and helped solidify the stardom of many of its actors. It's even more popular now than when it aired so if you haven't seen it, it's beyond time that you caught up.

So here's how to watch Mad Men.

How to watch Mad Men in the US

In the US, there's currently one way to stream Mad Men: AMC Plus, the streaming service owned by the network AMC which aired the show.

You can get access to AMC Plus for $6.99 per month, and that's for its ad-supported tier. Ad-free streaming costs $9.99 per month and there's also an annual option for this tier: $95.88 for a year of streaming.

AMC Plus is also available as an add-on package from certain cable providers and live TV streaming services. It's also available as a channel on Prime Video, Roku and Apple TV.

There's an AMC Plus free trial, which lasts 7 days, but it's not always offered if you sign up for a cable plan or as a streaming channel. Sign up via the standalone streaming service if you want to ensure there's a trial.

How to watch Mad Men in the UK

At the time of writing, Mad Men is on two streaming servies in the UK, giving you some options.

First up is this little streaming service you may have heard of called Netflix. It was added on the first day of 2025.

Netflix plans start at £4.99 for the ad tier or £7.99 for ad-free streaming, and we don't need to go into too much detail on this streamer you probably already subscribe to.

Your other option is MGM Plus, which is available as a Prime Video channel. It costs £4.49 per month on top of the price of Prime Video and offers a 7-day free trial.

It's worth pointing out that Mad Men is bandied about between streaming services; before Netflix it was on Freevee, and it was on Netflix from 2017 to 2020. Check Netflix first though.

How to watch Mad Men in Australia

There are two different streaming services you can use to watch Mad Men in Australia, and it's very likely you've got access to at least one. These are Netflix and Stan.

First up, Netflix: this costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or a leap up to $18.99 for ad-free streaming.

Then there's Stan, which costs you $12 per month for its lowest tier. This is ad-free so it's your cheapest option if you want to watch without advertisment breaks. There are other tiers for $17 or $22 which offer high resolutions and more simultaneous streams.

How to watch Mad Men on physical media

Many super-fans might choose to buy Mad Men on DVD or Blu-Ray to show appreciation for the series, but even if you've not seen it, it might be worth picking up anyway.

For one, the show is prone to jumping between streaming services, and you don't want to be caught half-way through your watch through when it's suddenly pulled from streaming. They can't take your discs away!

The physical copies also give you access to all the behind-the-scenes featurettes about how the show was written and made, which can't currently be seen anywhere online.

You can buy Mad Men on DVD or Blu-Ray, and while there are combinations of various seasons available, there's one box set that includes every episode. It's called 'Mad Men - The Complete Collection' and you can see prices for the DVD and Blu-Ray versions below.

How to watch Mad Men everywhere else

