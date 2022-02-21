'All American: Homecoming' — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

All American: Homecoming is a spin-off of the popular CW series All American. The hit sports drama series focuses solely on Black youth, with the upcoming spin-off shifting from football to tennis and baseball stars.

All American centered on Spencer James, a young high schooler and football star, but underneath this teen drama sits important societal issues and topics that require attention.

The spin-off will now be concentrating on college tennis and baseball, with the storylines focusing on a young female tennis player called Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and aspiring baseball star Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) as they tackle the competitive sporting world, while juggling difficult issues that are thrown at them.

Here’s everything we know about All American: Homecoming…

All American: Homecoming airs Monday, Feb. 21 at 9pm ET/PT on The CW in the US. Sadly, there’s currently no release date for the UK at this time.

'All American: Homecoming' cast

All American series regular Geffri Maya and Peyton Alex Smith, are joined by a star- studded cast of: Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Sylvester Powell as Jessie ‘JR’ Raymond, Camille Hyde as Thea Mays, Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla, Kareem Lewis as Kevin Richardson, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin, Ari Beverly Carter as Imani, and many more.

'All American: Homecoming' plot

The show revolves around young tennis ace Simone, who's from Beverly Hills and is aiming to get back to the top of her game after some time away. And budding baseball star player Damon from Chicago who's feeling under huge pressure to succeed.

Simone finds it difficult to get settled, but she's helped by another member of the tennis team, Thea.

Meanwhile, Simone's aunt exposes a scandal that rocks the school's baseball program. Can new coach Marcus get things back on track? And will Damon be a part of his winning championship team?

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below and catch a glimpse of all the drama that will unfold.