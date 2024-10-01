Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5: release date and everything we know about the series
Pat Sajak returns to the legendary big wheel.
Pat Sajak may have retired from the daily game show Wheel of Fortune, handing the hosting reins over to Ryan Seacrest, but Sajak is back in rare form to host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5.
The popular primetime rendition of the classic show once again sees actors, musicians and athletes go head-to-head in an effort to win money for their respective charities. While the line-up of weekly contestants varies from week to week, with changing puzzles, Sajak along with Vanna White will remain as series anchors, providing their usual banter and commentary.
Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 release date
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 premires on Monday, October 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is an ABC original show and new episodes air live directly on the broadcasting network. If you don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, new episodes can still be watched live using a live streaming service such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV. Additionally, episodes can be watched the day after they air on demand with a subscription to Hulu.
At this time, we don’t have release information for new episodes of the series in the UK.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 contestants
We're still waiting to hear which celebs are competing in the new season. Once that information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 hosts
Returning to hosting duties is Pat Sajak. It will be nice to see him at the big wheel as he just recently called it quits with his decades-long hosting gig of the daily Wheel of Fortune series. Vanna White joins Sajak once again in hosting duties in the new season.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premise
Here is the official synopsis of the series: "Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel on America’s Game and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.