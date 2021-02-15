'Chris Packham’s Animal Einsteins' — start date, premise and everything you need to know

Chris Packham’s Animal Einsteins on BBC2 is a must watch for animal lovers, as naturalist and nature photographer Chris Packham takes a look at some of Planet Earth's most intelligent species.

In each episode Chris and a team of experts will hone in on a different skill to examine the Masterminds, Communicators, Builders, Social Networkers, Con Artists and Travellers of the animal kingdom.

He'll be joined by experts too, to take a deep dive into how these animals survive and thrive in their natural habitats.

Rosemary Edwards, Executive Producer, BBC Studios Natural History Unit said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to bring Animal Einsteins to fruition despite the challenges of a global pandemic, and can’t wait for audiences to see this extraordinary side to the animal kingdom. It’s a really eye opening series, packed full of incredible wildlife and scientific discovery.”

Here's everything you need to know...

When is Chris Packham's Animal Einsteins on BBC2?

The six-part series of Chris Packham's Animal Einsteins kicks off on Sunday February 21 on BBC2 at 8pm. Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer if you need to catch up.

What kind of clever animals will we see in Chris Packham's Animal Einsteins?

There's lots of fascinating creatures to discover in Chris Packham's Animal Einsteins. The BBC has revealed they'll focus on bees that can tackle maths and play football, apes that use body language humans can understand and cuttlefish that can disguise their gender.

In addition to this, there's even budgies that choose mates based on intelligence, and dung beetles that use the light of the Milky Way to navigate. We're sure there's plenty of fun facts we never even knew about!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer for the new series below. The thirty second teaser shows us a glimpse into some of these fascinating animal behaviours, and we can't wait to learn more!