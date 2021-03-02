'DNA Family Secrets' on BBC2 — start date, premise and everything you need to know

DNA Family Secrets on BBC2 sees former Strictly champion Stacey Dooley exploring the growing popularity of DNA tests.

With over 26 million of us taking one in the past decade, it means we can learn so much more about our health, families and even our ancestry, thanks to a network of databases full of important information.

The new three part documentary features one of the UK’s leading geneticists Professor Turi King, as well as top genealogists, social workers and doctors, using the latest in DNA technology to help people across the country.

Here's everything you need to know...

When is DNA Family Secrets on BBC2?

DNA Family Secrets airs on BBC2 on Tuesday March 2 at 9pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What is DNA Family Secrets about?

The first episode of DNA Family Secrets will see Stacey Dooley meeting with 75 year-old Bill, who grew up without a father. Bill’s mum fell in love with his dad, who was an African American GI stationed at her local Loughborough airbase, and he returned to America at the end of World War Two. Bill's mum never heard from him again, and now Bill wants to see if he has any living relatives in America, and if he can discover what happened to his dad.

She will also help to solve the mystery of 53-year old Richard's parentage and discover whether or not Charlie and Rob's son Cain could develop Huntington’s disease after Charlie’s father was diagnosed with the debilitating illness.

In each individual case, a team of experts will help to answer pressing questions about family history, health, and anything else that DNA analysis can provide.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a 42 second trailer for DNA Family Secrets which shows us a variety of important questions such as "Who is my birth mother?" and "What is my ethnicity"? You can watch the trailer below.