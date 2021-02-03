Musicals: The Greatest Show — everything you need to know about the new BBC1 show

Musicals: The Greatest Show is a new BBC1 celebration of the stage, as we can't go and see performances in person right now.

Hosted by Sheridan Smith, the pre-recorded special will feature performances from international superstars that are sure to delight all theatre fans.

From London's West End to Broadway and the nation's favourite musical numbers, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming programme...

When is Musicals: The Greatest Show on TV?

Musicals: The Greatest Show airs Sunday 7th February at 7.40pm on BBC1. However the show is already available to listen to on BBC Sounds, if you just can't wait and you'd rather listen to it instead.

Who is hosting Musicals: The Greatest Show?

Sheridan Smith is hosting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheridan Smith will host Musicals: The Greatest Show, as she is no stranger to the stage. In fact, she won a Laurence Olivier Award for starring in Legally Blonde in the West End and has also starred in Funny Girl, Hedda Gabler and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Aside from that, Sheridan has had a successful TV career appearing in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey and Inside No 9. Most recently she presented dog grooming competition Pooch Perfect.

Who is performing on the show?

Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith will perform I Know Him So Well from Chess, which reached Number 1 in the UK Pop Charts in 1985. Sheridan will also perform Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl.

In addition, Nicole Scherzinger sings Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, Gavin Spokes, from the West End production of Hamilton, performs You’ll Be Back, Michael Ball performs You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

Finally, the three West End lead actors of MAMMA MIA! — Mazz Murray, Kate Graham and Jo Napthine — perform Dancing Queen; Aisha Jawando of the West End production of TINA, The Tina Turner Musical performs The Best; Layton Williams performs The Wall In My Head from Everybody's Talking About Jamie; members of the West End Cast of Dear Evan Hansen perform You Will Be Found; Nicole Raquel Dennis performs a powerhouse performance of And I Am Telling You from Dreamgirls.

So there's plenty of great performances to enjoy!

7pm tonight I join the gorgeous @Sheridansmith1 for @BBCRadio2 Musicals: The Greatest Show to sing I Know Him So Well at @LondonPalladium with @BBCCO ❤️ Thanks to all the crew & technicians who ensured us performers a safe environment 🥰 #SongsFromMyHeart https://t.co/3dJVELjZWq pic.twitter.com/NSmr8SnTgwJanuary 31, 2021

Can we watch this on demand?

Yes, the programme will be available on BBC iPlayer for a year after its TV broadcast.

Musicals: The Greatest Show airs on BBC1 on Sunday 7th February at 7.40pm.