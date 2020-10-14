Over the Moon: Premiere date, cast, and everything you need to know about the animation on Netflix

Enchanting new musical animation Over the Moon, exploring a little girl's captivating lunar adventure, is heading to Netflix very soon and features the vocal talents of Cathy Ang, John Cho, Sandra Oh and Ken Jeong.

Over the Moon arrives on Netflix and in selected cinemas on Friday, Oct. 23.

Over the Moon plot: What is it about?

The animated film follows young Chinese girl Fei Fei, voiced by Cathy Ang, who is struggling with her grief for her late mother. But the science-loving youngster is also fascinated by the legend of moon goddess Chang’e, who her mother told her about. Chang'e signifies steadfast love as, after accidentally drinking a potion, she has been transported to the moon, where she waits to be reunited with her lover.

In a bid to prove that Chang’e really exists, Fei Fei builds her own rocket ship and sets off on a wonderful, action-packed trip to the moon.

“When Fei Fei's father tells her that he wants to remarry, that feels like losing her mom again so she is desperate to connect with this goddess who has always represented eternal love and has always been a source of connection and joy with her mum,” says Ang. “There’s a desperation and so much love that Fei Fei doesn't know where to put because she's still grieving. But she gets inspired and realises, ‘I have to do this for my mom and for myself and for my family’.”

Over the Moon cast: Who is appearing in the film?

Gobi (voiced by Ken Jeong) and Fei Fei (voiced by Cathy Ang) in "Over the Moon" on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Alongside Cathy Ang, Star Trek’s John Cho voices Fei Fei’s devoted father, while Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles is her late mother. Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh is Fei Fei’s kindly future stepmother Mrs Zhong and Robert G. Chiu is her pesky stepbrother-to-be Chin. The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong is Gobi, a quirky Lunarian who Fei Fei meets during her intrepid journey and Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo is Chang’e.

“It is significant and wonderful that it is predominantly all Asian faces. That’s exciting to me and a new experience,” says Oh. “The roles we are taking on and the stories are very culturally specific, which is something that in the Asian community we need to expand and take on and embrace. So there's a lot of meaning in this for all of us and there’s a message of moving on. I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Over the Moon Netflix trailer: Is there one?

There certainly is! The teaser shows little Fei Fei hearing the story about Chang’e, who waits for her true love on the moon.

At a family dinner, Fei Fei is told it’s just a silly myth but she insists that it is real. Fei Fei grabs her trusty rabbit Bungee and sets about designing her rocket. Once in the air, not all goes to plan, however, and Fei Fei discovers that Chin has stowed away with her. But a range of magical creatures soon appear before their eyes along with a glimpse of the elusive Chang’e.

What else do we know?

The film is directed by Oscar-winning animator Glen Keane, who previously worked on hit Disney movies Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. It is also packed full of catchy songs, most notably Rocket to the Moon, sung by Ang, who got the role as Fei Fei when she recorded the track as part of a demo session.

“That was a nerve-racking day,” says Ang. “We were in the studio doing a scratch record of the whole movie and we were running behind. My song was last to record and I knew I had to nail it. I was getting more nervous and I was sweating and my voice was shaking. But they liked it and they put me in the movie. I am living the dream."