Stonehenge: The Lost Circle Revealed —everything you need to know about the BBC2 special

Stonehenge: The Lost Circle Revealed is the perfect show for anyone interested in the world famous landmark.

It sees Professor Alice Roberts follow a decade-long historical quest to reveal a hidden secret of the bluestones. Using cutting-edge research, a dedicated team of archaeologists led by Prof Mike Parker Pearson have painstakingly compiled the evidence to fill in a 400-year gap in our knowledge of Stonehenge, which has stumped history buffs for years. In fact, it turns out these iconic stones had a previous life.

Here's everything you need to know about the new BBC2 special...

When is Stonehenge: The Lost Circle Revealed on TV?

You can watch Stonehenge: The Lost Circle Revealed on Friday February 12 on BBC2 at 9pm. If you miss it, the special will also be available on demand via BBC iPlayer.

What else should we know about Stonehenge: The Lost Circle?

This special takes a deep dive into the history behind Stonehenge, with Alice explaining how the team discovered that the stones must have been quarried 400 years before they were first erected in the spot they now sit in Wiltshire, England.

They also reveal where the stones came from, how they were moved from Wales to England, who dragged them all the way, as well as solving one of the toughest challenges that archaeologists face.

The BBC has teased that this will "rewrite the history of Stonehenge forever" as it reveals the landmark's hidden circle.