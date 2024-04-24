Thelma the Unicorn: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Thelma the Unicorn is a Netflix animated comedy movie that follows the titular character as she embarks on a mission to become a musical sensation, going from being a small-time pony to something more fabulous!

The movie is directed by Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess and Lynn Wang, who directed the TV series Unikitty!, based on the beloved character from The LEGO Movie, so we should expect plenty of laughs, bright colour, and most importantly, musical numbers!

It will premiere exclusively on Netflix globally and promises to be fun for all the family, with the streaming service teasing that you'll be "tapping your feet (or hooves!) along with the beat."

Here's everything you need to know about Thelma the Unicorn...

Thelma the Unicorn arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, May 17. It doesn't look like it'll be getting a theater release and will be exclusively available on the streaming service.

Thelma the Unicorn plot

Thelma started life as a small-time pony, but had huge dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. She gets her wish when she's transformed into a unicorn, elevating her to global stardom. It sounds too good to be true, and Thelma soon learns it is, with her newfound fame coming at a cost!

Netflix describes the movie as "a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride", so we should expect a bit of an emotional rollercoaster when it comes to Thelma the Unicorn.

Thelma the Unicorn cast

Thelma the Unicorn alongside Vic Diamond. (Image credit: Netflix)

Alabama Shakes lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard is the voice of Thelma, bringing her musical talent along as the titular unicorn embraces her love of singing.

Elsewhere, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs star voices Otis, Moana's Jemaine Clement is Vic Diamond, The Mitchells vs. The Machines' Fred Armisen is Danny Stallion, while The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis is Crusty Tucker.

Rounding out the cast are Napoleon Dynamite stars Jon Heder and Shondrella Avery as Reggie and Zirconia, respectively. So it's quite the line-up!

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can take a look at the very colorful trailer below, which gives us a glimpse at Thelma's sudden rise to fame and all the characters she encounters along the way.