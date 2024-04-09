Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: release date, premise, trailer and everything we know

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is a Netflix docuseries that sees an Arkansas sheriff carrying out a radical and controversial social experiment by handing over control of the unit to its detainees.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins implemented a new regime that offered inmates much greater freedom, allowing them to come and go from their cells and giving them the chance to make certain decisions over how things will operate.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment reveals how the experiment turned out, delving into how its subjects adjust to the changes that Higgins instated to see whether more freedom might lead to lower incarceration and reoffending rates. Here's everything we know about Unlocked: A Jail Experiment.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is streaming exclusively on Netflix from Wednesday, April 10.

What happens in Unlocked: A Jail Experiment?

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment depicts a period of time inside a Little Rock detention center, wherein Arkansas sheriff Eric Higgins launched a new initiative to see whether he could transform life in jail.

Netflix's full synopsis for Unlocked: A Jail Experiment reads: "Concerned about the high recidivism rates and dismal conditions of the jails in the community he'd spent his career serving, Arkansas sheriff Eric Higgins had a bold idea: He wanted to transform incarceration at a Little Rock detention facility via a social experiment that would offer a true alternative for the men within its walls.



"The goal of the experiment? To determine if more autonomy and less control in prisons could lead to a more community-oriented living environment, and better support one of the fundamental purposes of incarceration: discouraging people from committing future crimes.

"Through candid interviews and unprecedented access, Unlocked: A Jail Experiment delves into what happens when its subjects are given greater autonomy, free to come and go from their cells and decide for themselves how certain things in the unit should run. While some choose to maintain order and rebuild their lives with the newfound freedom, others challenge remaining authority and each other — and Sheriff Higgins is left to decide whether his methods were successful."

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment trailer

Netflix release the Unlocked: A Jail Experiment trailer in mid-March 2024. It gives us a snapshot of what life's like inside the facility, and shows how the inmates take to their newfound freedom. Check it out below: