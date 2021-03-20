When is Sky Rojo Season 2 on Netflix?

Sky Rojo is another certified hit on Netflix, following in the footsteps of its older siblings, White Lines and Money Heist. (With the later also known as La Casa de Papel.) But if you've made it through the first eight episodes already you're probably wondering — when the hell is Sky Rojo Part 2 going to be available?

Cliffhangers have a habit of doing that to you.

So let's chat a little bit and see if we can't figure out just when to expect the second half of Sky Rojo — and whether the girls are actually going to get the freedom they're so desperately fighting for.

What is Sky Rojo?

Sky Rojo is the third series from creator Álex Pina along with Esther Martínez Lobato, whose epic Money Heist made the leap from Spanish television to Netflix and has since run more than 30 episodes. Money Heist essentially is heist (sort of in the vein of Inside Man) that did a masterful job of taking a simple premise — taking over the mint in Madrid — and expanding things from there, with flashbacks fleshing out the characters and plot, and adding more intricacies than you maybe could have imagined.

White Lines was a maybe a little more accessible to those not fluent in Pina's native Spanish. It told the story of a British woman in search of answers surrounding her brother's death some 20 years earlier on the island of Ibiza. Same general scheme as before — a current timeline keeps things moving forward while flashbacks fill in the holes, and raise even more questions.

Sky Rojo keeps with that format. This one's completely in Spanish, so get ready for subtitles, but it's got a plot that barrels forward even faster than Money Heist or White Lines.

All three series also share one thing in common. (OK, they share a lot of things, but this is the super-important one.) They all have extremely strong female characters who are so much more than just side-pieces.

When can we watch Sky Rojo Season 2?

Sky Rojo always was going to be a two-part series. The first eight half-hour episodes premiered on Netflix on March 19, 2021.

So when will Sky Rojo Season 2 be available?

We just don't know. Netflix hasn't said anything. Nobody's posting pictures from the set of the additional episodes. And certainly the global pandemic of 2020 set things back a good bit.

In other words, we're going to have to be patient for Season 2 of Sky Rojo.

Will that be the conclusion? Will there be a Sky Rojo Season 3? We'll just have to see.

Who will star in Sky Rojo Season 2?

There's been no shortage of bodies in Sky Rojo. That's sort of what kicked off the whole thing — three prostitutes killing their pimp and escaping to freedom. Or trying to, anyway. Because the pimp's not dead.

And neither are any of the other major characters in Sky Rojo.

So we can fully expect to see Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) back for Season 2. Same goes for Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), who was left on the floor, with Coral trying to CPR him back to life after what appeared to be a massive coke-induced heart attack. (Never mind the broken skull and partial paralysis he miraculously started to overcome by the end of the first season.

And henchmen brothers Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Christian (Enric Auquer) should return, too. The conflict and tension is getting more profound between all of them, of course — and Moisés has the added problem of being stuck in the bear trap. But we have a feeling he'll somehow find his way out. Or get some help in doing so.