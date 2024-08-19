Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War: release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War stars Tim Fellingham as Wyatt Earp.

On 26 October 1881 a thirty-second gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona became the stuff of legends. Now Netflix's six-parter, Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War, examines the shootout between brothers Virgil, Morgan and Wyatt Earp alongside their friend Doc Holliday against a group of outlaws led by Ike Clanton, and its extraordinary aftermath.

Here's everything we know...

All six episodes of Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War are available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 21 August 2024. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.

Who's the narrator?

Actor Ed Harris (A History of Violence, Westworld) narrates the six-parter, which emphasises why this brief but deadly standoff led to a press frenzy, a high-profile trial, political intervention involving JP Morgan and then-president Chester A. Arthur, and saw former lawman Wyatt embark on a bloody revenge vendetta that divided the United States.

"The whole thing only lasted about 30 seconds, but it would become the most famous gunfight in Wild West history," says Harris. "This small town feud got so big it affected the entire country. Things got so bad, it threatened to spark a second civil war. This is a war that no one's heard of, yet it was going to determine the future of the West and of America."

Cast

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War stars a large ensemble cast and features a host of expert contributors, as it presents a gripping tale of revenge, press frenzy and a high-profile trial, complete with a love triangle, presidential intervention and conspiracies that divided a nation.

A rundown of who's who

Tim Fellingham — lawman Wyatt Earp, who embarked on his now legendary ‘Vendetta Ride’ after the events at the O.K. Corral.

Ariel Eliaz — Wyatt’s older brother Virgil Earp.

Shane Penhale — Virgil’s younger brother Morgan Earp.

Edward Franklin — Doc Holliday, Wyatt’s close friend. (Continued below)

Wyatt with his brothers and Doc Holliday preparing for the infamous fight. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jack Gordon — Ike Clanton, an organized criminal who sparked the showdown after a perceived slight.

Alex Price — Sheriff Behan, he’s forced to take a side as events unfold.

Matthew Steer — Thomas Fitch, a lawyer determined to clear the Earp name, in his quest for fame. (Continued below)

Sheriff Behan was driven by personal reasons when he took sides. (Image credit: Netflix)

Peter O’Mara — JP Morgan, the American financier is horrified as the events affect a major business deal to transform the landscape of America, and decides to take matters into his own hands.

Christina Leonardi — Josephine Marcus, an actress with a pivotal part in to play.

Christian McKay — Chester A. Arthur, the president of the United States is forced to intervene to ensure the stability of the country and the economy.

Josephine Marcus was at the pointy end of a deadly love triangle. (Image credit: Netflix)

Episode guide

Episode 1 — Trouble in Tombstone

In Arizona in 1881 the robbery of a stage coach has far-reaching and international consequences, ultimately leading do a showdown between the Earp brothers and the Clanton and McLaury cowboys.

Ike Clanton is gunning for Wyatt Earp. (Image credit: Netflix)

Episode 2 — The Gunfight

In the wake of the infamous gunfight a disgraced and fearful Ike Clanton attempts to sway the court of public opinion with a shocking stunt that labels the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday as cold-blooded killers.

The gunfight in action. (Image credit: Netflix)

Episode 3 — The Trial of the Century

Facing murder charges and certain death if found guilty, the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday accept the services of lawyer Thomas Fitch, who is determined to see them walk free. A press frenzy follows and the nation begins to take sides...

Taking a stand. Thomas Fitch fights for his clients. (Image credit: Netflix)

Episode 4 — The Cowboys Strike Back

After a major courtroom defeat, the cowboys hatch a plan to ambush Tombstone and regain power. But a devastating murder pushes Wyatt Earp to the edge.

Wyatt Earp sets his sights on vengeance. (Image credit: Netflix)

Episode 5 — The Vendetta Ride

Wyatt Earp takes the law into his own hands and embarks on a path of murder and revenge.

Wyatt Earp blasts his way through the Wild West on his bloody quest. (Image credit: Netflix)

Episode 6 — The Final Showdown

As the murder rate rockets, Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton prepare for a final fight. Meanwhile, the White House takes steps to restore peace.

JP Morgan, played by Peter O’Mara, puts pressure on the government to restore public order. (Image credit: Netflix)

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War — trailer

Check out the trailer for Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War inviting viewers to forget everything they think about Wild West history.