Best DVD Players for TV in 2020

DVD players seem to be a thing of the past, but it's fun to enjoy them in 2019. Despite our world moving towards digital media, there are plenty of reasons to pop in a disc and enjoy. There are quite a few options online for DVD players, but we were able to narrow it down for you.

The true pioneer: Pioneer 1080p HDMI DVD Player

Good value: Sony DVD Player

Does it all: Jinhoo DVD Player

Small but mighty: Craig Compact DVD Player

Simply made: Impecca Compact DVD Player

Reputable name: Panasonic DVD Player

Pioneer 1080p HDMI DVD Player Enjoy 1080p video on this all-region DVD player. You can enjoy any DVD from any country or region on any TV. It also plays CDs, CD-R/-RW, SVCD, VCD, and DVD-R/-RW, which means it has many functions. It's like a little time machine right in your living room. View

Sony DVD Player This is a great price for a DVD player, even if it can only play in 480p. You can play CDs, MP3s, and JPGs on your new DVD player. It may not be the best quality, but you can save quite a bit of money to play your favorite shows and movies. View

Jinhoo DVD Player If you're looking to get 1080p video quality, you'll be able to enjoy that with the Jinhoo DVD player. This is all-region friendly, and it's a quick and quiet option for your movies. It also comes with a 12-month warranty in case anything happens to it. View

Craig Compact DVD Player This tiny DVD player is just what you need if you need to save a little space on your entertainment stand. You can play DVDs, JPGs, CD-R/-RWs, and just regular CDs on this small player. As another cheap option, it's one that's sure to please. View

Impecca Compact DVD Player The design of this DVD player is clean and sleek, making it easy to fit in with your other electronics. It has multiple settings for playback, including slow motion and advance zoom. This is a good option if you're looking for something with a smooth design. View

Panasonic DVD Player Panasonic is a great brand that is prominent in the TV industry, so it made this list for a good reason. Although the price is higher than others on this list, it has 1080p video quality, and it's region-free to enjoy any movies. It also has the option to enjoy CDs and MP3s. View

A trip down memory lane

Although DVDs are still sold in some places, they're an old-fashioned thing compared to digital downloads or streaming. Luckily, they're not completely dead yet and are still enjoyable. Plus. they're cheaper than ever. The Pioneer DVD Player is the best option, with the ability to be used for any country or region TVs and DVDs. You also get to enjoy 1080p video.

If you're looking to save a little bit more money and still get a quality player, the Jinhoo DVD player is a great choice. It's another all-region DVD player that it is quick and makes next to no noise. Whichever one you decide on, you are sure to enjoy everything that comes with these options.