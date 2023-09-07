Ahsoka episode 4 recap: A surprise reappearance

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4, "Fallen Jedi".

Ahsoka's fourth chapter has landed on Disney Plus, but there wasn't too much for Ahsoka Tano or Sabine Wren to celebrate in this episode. Having narrowly evaded the Imperials and landed on Cetos in Ahsoka episode 3, they're left trying to repair their ship...with the Imperials slowly closing in on their position. Soon, we were treated to plenty of lightsaber action, and the rumored return of a fan-favorite character.

Here's what happened in Ahsoka episode 4.

A tough decision

Huyang working on the ship in Ahsoka episode 4. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

The episode opens with Sabine and Huyang repairing the ship down on Cetos. Sabine's trying to hail Hera Syndulla, but can't get hold of her, and Huyang says he'll attempt to rewire the transmitter.

Sabine and Ahsoka talk about making a difficult decision. Since their enemies have the map, Ahsoka suggests they might have to make the choice to sabotage their route so that Morgan Elsbeth can't reach Thrawn. This, of course, would also leave Ezra Bridger stranded in space, too.

Unbeknownst to them, the Imperials have found their ship. When they contact Shin Hati with the news, Baylan orders them to move in on our trio and attack, and he sends Shin and Marrek with them.

On the ship, Ahsoka checks in with Sabine; outside, Huyang continues his work, when he is rudely interrupted by a droid. He's almost overpowered in the ensuing one-on-one fight, but he knocks the power out on the ship to signal that something's wrong, prompting the two Jedi to rush to his aid.

Dual duels

Sabine and Shin have a rematch. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Ahsoka and Sabine team up and defeat the Imperial troops, and then head off into the woods in search of the map, leaving Huyang behind to continue trying to fix their ship's transmitter. Elsewhere in the galaxy, Hera leaves her post with a squad of rebels (without authorization) and her son, Jacen, and flies to Cetos.

Back at the henge on Cetos, Morgan Elsbeth activates the map that points to Thrawn's whereabouts again, and the droids on the hyperdrive ship begin using it to calculate an exact course to said location.

In the woods, Shin and Inquisitor Marrok cross paths with Sabine and Ahsoka, leading to rematches between Shin and Sabine and Ahsoka and Marrok. Ahsoka swiftly outdoes Marrok; she slices through his chestpiece, and he's revealed to be a reanimated Nightbrother and dies in a hiss of green gas; spotting this, Sabine tells her to go after the map whilst she handles Baylan's apprentice.

Morgan Elsbeth leaves Baylan Skoll to protect the map and travels to the Eye of Sion. When Ahsoka approaches, he mentions that the betrayal of her master, Anakin, must have left a mark, and taunts her that Thrawn is about to start a war, as 'one must destroy in order to create' the new future.

During the ensuing fight, lightsabers, Ahsoka manages to get her hands on the star map and wrenches it free from the pedestal, but she drops it. This powers down the map, meaning Morgan's droids can't finish calculating their trajectory. Seeing the map power down, Shin throws an explosive down to distract Sabine so she can flee the duel and rush to the henge.

Making the jump

Ahsoka loses her duel with Baylan Skoll. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Believing that Shin's arrival at the henge means something has happened to Sabine, Ahsoka Force throws Shin against a rock, and Baylan comes at her again with renewed fury. Sabine arrives on the scene, only to witness Baylan shoving her Master tumbling over the edge of the henge, her fate unknown.

She prepared for a duel with the former Jedi Knight, but he powered down his lightsaber and presented her with a new proposition; if she handed the map over to him and came willingly onboard the hyperdrive vessel, he offered his word that she'd be reunited with Ezra Bridger and assured her that she'd come to no harm.

Baylan returned the star map to the pedestal, allowing the droids on Elsbeth's ship to finish their calculations. She sends a shuttle down to retrieve Baylan, Shin and Sabine from the planet's surface, and then the vessel begins powering up to make its jump.

Hera and her squadron of X-wings arrive in the area, and she finally makes contact with Huyang. He tells her that they cannot allow the Eye of Sion to begin its journey. The squad moves to intercept it... just in time to witness the ship blasting into hyperspace. The jump generates so much force that several of the fighters are blown off course into one another, exploding. Jacen, Hera and Kanan Jarrus' son, tells his mother that he's got 'a bad feeling' about the whole thing (us too, Jacen!).

The episode then closes with Ahsoka waking up in the World Between Worlds, where she heard the voice of her former Master, Anakin Skywalker. "Hello, Snips. I didn't expect to see you so soon", he said, and she turned around to find herself face-to-face with him.

Ahsoka is now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.