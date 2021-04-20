Anita Rani on 'Saved by A Stranger' — 'There’s a lot of crying for me in this show!'

Anita Rani is one of the busiest people on the telly at the moment, and admits that BBC2’s Saved by A Stranger has been a passion project for her.

The four-part series, that starts on BBC2 on Thursday April 29 (9pm), tells several stories of ordinary people caught up in big recent historical events, from the 7/7 London terrorist attacks to the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and the Bosnian and Falkland’s War (see below and read on for incredible some stories).

Each survivor is looking for someone special whose kindness changed their lives forever, and the emotional reunions are on the Long Lost Family scale of tear-jerking.

"There’s a lot of crying for me when the reunions happen," reveals Anita. "My favourite programmes are when I’m meeting real people and telling stories that have changed their lives… and some of these stories send shivers down my spine just thinking about them. It’s an incredible series and I can’t wait for people to see it."

Here, Anita Rani reveals some of the remarkable people she meets and the historical events that changed them, and how she’s planning on a few simple pleasures post lockdown…

What Anita Rani told us about the premise behind Saved By A Stranger…

Anita Rani says: "Essentially it’s a history series where we take big events that have happened in living memory and we meet ordinary people who have lived through them. We tell the story of what happened to them, how these moments in history impacted on them and then we help them find a particular person who had a huge impact on them in that moment in time, and saved their lives I suppose."

Anita Rani on why presenting Saved by A Stranger appealed to her…

"It’s definitely right up my street. I’ve been on a similar journey myself on Who Do You Think You Are? and the two-part BBC1 series I did on the partition of India. It’s essentially telling history through the experience of real people, but it’s also about basic humanity and kindness. I’m passionate about it. Every single story is remarkable."

Anita Rani on how the pandemic has made us think more about our past lives...

"I think it’s made us consider what’s important and what we value in life. We want to be reminded that ultimately human beings are kind and that even in the darkest moments in history humanity prevails. We’re missing real physical touch and the real goodness of humanity at the moment and this is a programme that taps into all that. Plus we love a bit of history, don’t we?!"

Is there anyone Anita Rani would like to find from her past who helped her..?

"I think we’ve all got a teacher who has meant something to us. But for me it’s more about the little encounters I’ve had with strangers when I’ve been travelling — people who’ve come out of nowhere and helped me out when I’ve broken down or needed a helping hand with something. It’s those seemingly small moments that when you look back you think, that person really helped me out that day."

What’s next for Anita Rani…

"I’m currently filming a brand new quiz for C4 called The Answer Trap, which is a career highlight for me. I’m obsessed with quizzes, I just love watching them. I’m the person who’s always desperate to play Trivial Pursuit at home and I watch Only Connect religiously. So I’ve been putting it out to the universe for a long time that I’d like to host a quiz and finally I’ve got one, so I’m very happy!"

Anita Rani on her post-lockdown dreams…

"I was literally off to do a four-part series about the Ganges for Channel 5 the day we went into lockdown last year — my bag was packed! So like everybody else I’d love to jump on a plane and go somewhere at some point. But what I’m really looking forward to most is spending a summer seeing my mum and dad, being in the park with friends, having picnics and taking my dog for walks… just life’s simple pleasures!"

Saved By a Stranger story No1 — Karl on the 7/7 London Bombings in 2005…

Karl was on a Piccadilly Line tube train when a bomb exploded in his carriage. He’s been looking for the mystery woman who held his hand in that smoke-filled carriage ever since. "Karl survived, but the trauma of the bombing has impacted his life," says Anita. "He was literally in darkness in his darkest hour and somebody held his hand and told him everything was going to be okay. It was so touching in so many ways. Now he’s desperate to find that amazing woman."

Karl tells his amazing 7/7 story in Saved By A Stranger. (Image credit: BBC)

Saved By a Stranger story No2 — sisters Edina and Emina and the Bosnian War…

Emina and her younger sister Edina, who has Down Syndrome, were living in Sarajevo when civil war broke out across Bosnia and Herzegovina. In desperate need of medical care, Edina’s doctor fought to get them on a list for immediate evacuation, where they made a new life in the UK. Since then Emina has been searching for him to say thank you.

"This story moves me every time I think about it," says Anita. "Emina was a toddler when war broke out and the only way you could escape Sarajevo was on one of these special buses, but you needed a doctor’s note. The family doctor managed to get Emina’s mum, gran and sister, Edina, on the very last bus out of Sarajevo before the bridge was bombed. We end up finding the doctor who saved their lives and it moves me to tears every time I think about that reunion."

Edina, Emina and their family meet the Bosnian doctor who helped them in Saved By A Stranger. (Image credit: BBC)

Saved By a Stranger story No3 — Marc on the AIDS crisis…

Marc was just 17 when he was diagnosed with HIV in the late 1980s, at a time when it was considered a death sentence. Struggling to cope, Marc ended up having regular counselling sessions with a volunteer called John. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s desperate to thank John for helping him through his darkest hour. "I think this is a really important story to tell," says Anita. "Marc is black, living in Brixton, he’s 16 and he comes out as gay. Then a year later he’s diagnosed with HIV and the fear surrounding HIV and AIDS at that time was huge. Marc’s counsellor John effectively saved his life and it’s one of the most moving bits of TV you’ll see when we finally find him."

Marc tells his story in Saved By A Stranger. (Image credit: BBC)

Saved By A Stranger starts Thursday April 29 at 9pm on BBC2 and runs weekly for four episodes. Each will become available on BBCiPlayer after broadcast on BBC2..