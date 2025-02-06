Apple Cider Vinegar: Is it a true story? Where is Belle Gibson now?

Apple Cider Vinegar is a new Netflix drama about a wellness influencer, Belle Gibson, who built a whole career based on lies.

"This is a true story based on a lie", says Belle (played by Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever) at the beginning of episode one.

So how much of the dramatized version of Belle's story is true? And where is Belle Gibson now?

Belle started an online wellness empire. (Image credit: Netflix.)

Is Apple Cider Vinegar based on a true story?

Yes, Belle's story is true. Though it is indeed based on a lie!

Belle Gibson was an Australian social media influencer who launched a wellness empire in 2013 after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

She claimed that after being treated conventionally, with chemotherapy, she suffered debilitating side effects.

So, instead, she chose to seek out alternative therapies, sharing her "journey" with her thousands of followers, under her handle @Healing_Belle.

What happened next?

Belle began sharing recipes, and advice about healthy eating online. She created a diet plan, and even launched an app called The Whole Pantry.

She signed a book deal, won awards, and became known all over the world.

But some people became suspicious that Belle was apparently healthy and energetic despite her terminal diagnosis. As it turned out, the whole thing was based on a lie and Belle later admitted she'd never had a brain tumour.

Milla in the show is based on a real-life wellness blogger called Jessica (Image credit: Netflix.)

Who else features in Apple Cider VInegar?

Apple Cider Vinegar also follows the story of Belle's friend Milla. She is based on a real person called Jessica Ainscough, who passed away in 2015, aged just 29.

What happened to the real-life Milla?

Milla in the show is diagnosed with an aggressive, rare form of cancer called epithelioid sarcoma, just as Jessica was.

Jessica was advised that the best course of action was to amputate her arm, where the cancer was. But she decided against that treatment and instead embarked on alternative treatment.

Milla's story is intertwined with Belle's in Apple Cider Vinegar with one big difference.

Milla - or the real-life Jessica - really did have cancer.

Justin and Sean - the investigative reporters in the show - began digging into Belle's claims. (Image credit: Netflix.)

How did Belle's story begin to unravel?

Journalist Richard Guilliatt had seen his wife going through cancer, and he became interested in wellness gurus like Belle.

As he investigated, Richard uncovered troubling truths about Belle's empire.

In Apple Cider Vinegar, the character Justin (played by Mark Coles-Smith) is a mash-up of Guilliatt and the reporters Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano who uncovered Belle Gibson's financial misdeeds.

The show follows Justin's backstory as his wife, Lucy, becomes drawn into Belle's world.

Is the TV show based on a book?

The Netflix drama is based on a book called The Woman Who Fooled the World, written by reporters Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

What happened to Jessica Ainscough?

Jessica was always truthful about her cancer diagnosis, but some people criticized her for promoting alternative therapies over conventional medicine.

By 2014, though, Jessica's cancer had returned and she turned back to medicine saying everything had its place.

But in February 2015, Jessica died.

Belle's lies began falling apart (Image credit: Netflix.)

What happened to Belle Gibson?

Once the reporters started digging into Belle Gibson's claims, things began to fall apart.

She did an interview with Richard Guilliatt, in which she backtracked on a claim she'd made months earlier that her cancer had spread.

Belle admitting that lie, encouraged Richard to keep digging. He uncovered old social media posts, in which Belle had made other claims about health issues.

This, combined with Belle's failure to pass on funds she'd supposedly raised for charity, led to her downfall.

Where is Belle Gibson now?

In September 2017, a court in Victoria, Australia, ordered Belle Gibson to pay A$410,000 (approximately £204,000) to the state, relating to her misuse of charity funds.

A 2021 Guardian report says the fine hadn't been paid and her house had been raided by debt collectors.

She lives with her son and her partner in Australia.

How to watch Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is available on Netflix worldwide.

There are six episodes.

Is there a trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar?

Yes there is a trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar.