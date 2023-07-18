Bird Box Barcelona cast: who's who in the horror movie

Bird Box Barcelona is the anticipated follow-up to the 2018 movie Bird Box, and the same producers are back on board for another terrifying tale.

This time around, we follow a brand new cast as they try to survive in a cruel new world, where they're constantly under threat by a mysterious figure that has the power to create devastation wherever it goes.

The movie follows a widower named Sebastián who is trying to keep his daughter safe while teaming up with another group to hopefully find strength in numbers.

The synopsis for the movie teases: "In post-apocalyptic Spain, Sebastián and Anna must hide their eyes from daylight to avoid the powerful entity that, when looked at with the naked eye, makes people kill themselves.

"When the pair joins a group of blindfolded strangers, they’re warned of an imminent threat that further jeopardizes their safety."

So who's in Bird Box Barcelona? Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix movie...

Mario Casas as Sebastián

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sebastián is one of the survivors trying to stay alive in post-apocalyptic Barcelona. He is a husband and father and the movie's main protagonist. He is a former construction engineer and tries to use these skills in the new world.

Mario Casas is known for his roles in movies such as The Innocent, Cross the Line and English-language projects such as Eden and The 33.

Georgina Campbell as Claire

(Image credit: Netflix)

Claire is an English psychiatrist living in post-apocalyptic Barcelona, who Sebastián encounters and teams up with throughout the course of the film.

Georgina Campbell is known for her roles in Barbarian, All My Friends Hate Me and the Black Mirror episode Hang the DJ.

Alejandra Howard as Anna

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anna is Sebastián's daughter. She lost her mother prior to the events of the movie and now travels around with her dad, seeking shelter and finding supplies.

Alejandra Howard is known for her roles in the Netflix movie The Wasteland and the movie Fatima.

Leonardo Sbaraglia as Padre Esteban

(Image credit: Netflix)

Esteban is a Pastor who believes the mysterious entity is an angel. He provides refuge in a church for the survivors.

Leonardo Sbaraglia has starred in the drama movies Wandering Heart and Today We Fix the World.

Who else is in Bird Box Barcelona?