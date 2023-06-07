Bird Box Barcelona: release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

There's something terrifying about the idea of a mysterious plague or epidemic that causes people to turn into monsters that people love tuning in to watch. Just look at The Walking Dead franchise for proof, or 2018's Bird Box. Sandra Bullock's 2018 Netflix movie blew fans away with an unseen threat that unleashed pure mayhem, leading people to walk around with blindfolds in order to survive. Bird Box Barcelona continues that story, only this time the action is set in Spain.

In Bird Box Barcelona, a father will do whatever it takes to keep his daughter safe from an unseen threat that no one understands. Without being able to see it, all they can hope to do is to flee from it.

Here's what we know about Bird Box Barcelona.

Bird Box Barcelona is a Netflix original movie and it releases globally on July 14. For horror fans looking for a mid-summer scream, this is sure to do the trick.

Bird Box Barcelona premise

Here's the synopsis of Bird Box Barcelona from Netflix:

"From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Bird Box Barcelona cast

We don't have many details at this point about the characters in Bird Box Barcelona aside from Sebastian (Mario Casas) and his daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard), but we do know the names of the cast. They include Casas (Los hombres de Paco), Howard (The Barcelona Vampiress), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Naila Schuberth (Blackout), Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), Patrick Criado (Unauthorized Living), Lola Dueñas (Instinto), Gonzalo De Castro (El inmortal), Michelle Jenner (Isabel) and Leonardo Sbaraglia (Pain and Glory).

Bird Box Barcelona directors

Bird Box Barcelona was written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor.

Álex and David are known for penning and directing a number of horror films, including The Last Days, Out of the Dark and Carriers. They're also the creators of several series including The Head, Incorporated and Al filo de la ley.

Bird Box Barcelona trailer

We don't have a full trailer for Bird Box Barcelona just yet, but we do have a chilling teaser that gives you a great sense of what's coming in the terrifying new movie. Take a look below:

How to watch Bird Box Barcelona

Bird Box Barcelona is a Netflix original movie, so you'll need a Netflix subscription in order to watch. There are several subscription options available, and you can browse some of the latest deals below: