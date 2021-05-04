'Call the Midwife' star Cliff Parisi: 'Filming the World Cup scenes was great fun!'

World Cup fever hits Poplar this Sunday as Call the Midwife 2021 reaches the summer of 1966. While the nuns and midwives take part in a sweepstake as the football tournament heats up, handyman-turned-newsagent Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi), makes a gamble of his own...

We caught up with Cliff Parisi to find out more...

What’s Fred up to during the World Cup?

“He and Reggie [Fred’s surrogate son played by Daniel Laurie] have had the shop done up and they’ve got football cards and flags and are very excited. But Fred does something controversial when he puts on a bet. When England wins, it’s a bittersweet victory…”

Did you enjoy filming the scenes when everyone watches the final?

The bunting is out as Fred (Cliff Parisi) and Shelagh (Laura Main) get ready for the World Cup in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: (C) Nealstreet Productions - Photographer: Laura Radford)

“Yes, we weren’t watching the match for real, someone would just shout, ‘Goal!’ but it was great fun! We always have fun filming Call The Midwife, it’s a jolly crew and cast, so any time there's a celebration, it's great having silly hats, party wheezers and balloons. But we couldn’t eat any of the food because of COVID, so it's all just there for show!”

Do you remember the 1966 World Cup?

“I was only six and my dad wasn’t a great football fan but I remember the songs and the excitement at school, although I don't remember the games. I’m a West Ham fan though and we call it the ‘West Ham World Cup’ because there were so many West Ham players in that squad. We claimed it as ours! I was lucky enough to work with Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and Sir Geoff Hurst [the West Ham stars who played in the England team] years ago on [1991 ITV comedy drama] Going to the Dogs, which was fantastic.”

Will you be watching Euro 2020 this summer?

“Of course! I’ll be cheering on England even though we don’t stand a chance. We’ve only got about two midfielders and if one of them’s sick we’ve had it! But you never know.”

Have you enjoyed seeing Fred run the newsagents this year?

Cliff Parisi is keeping the residents of Nonnatus House on the road in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: (C) Nealstreet Productions - Photographer: Laura Radford)

“Yes, he still does bicycle fixing too but he’s settling in at the newsagents. He gives loads of stuff away though, he’s like me, not a good businessman. They’ll go bust!”

You’ve been in Call the Midwife from the start, what has that meant to you?

“I love this job and to have had it for 10 years is amazing. I get lovely storylines and the writing’s fabulous. People love the show and we have loyal fans around the world, so it’s an honour to be in it. All I need now is to be in another popular show for the other six months of the year. I’d love my own cop series!”

Where can I watch Call the Midwife?

The World Cup episode of Call the Midwife airs this Sunday May 9 on BBC1 at 8pm. Previous episodes can be watched on BBC iPlayer.