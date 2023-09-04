Dark Winds season 2 episode 6 recap: justice for Joe

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Dark Winds season 2 episode 6, "Hózhó náhásdlii (Beauty Is Restored)"

Things pick up the morning after Colton (Nicholas Logan) escaped. He walked through the night and arrives at B.J.Vines' (John Henry Diehl) sprawling estate. Vines spots him and comes outside, gun in hand. Shivering, injured, bloody and barely standing Colton asks Vines if he knows who he is. Vines looks at him for a long moment, then lowers his gun.

Inside the house he gives Colton water, food and new warm clothes. Vines gives Colton $5,000 and walks him out. He tells Colton that two miles down the path there's a car in a shed ready to drive. Vines gives Colton the key and sends him on his way.

Colton slowly starts walking. Vines shoots him in the back. Colton falls. Vines approaches him and takes back the money and the key. Colton dies. Vines goes back into his house.

Chee confronts Vines

Later that day at the Vines' estate, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) knocks on the door. A maid answers. As Chee is talking to the maid, B.J. Vines pulls into the courtyard in a Land Rover. Vines asks Chee if he's caught Rosemary (Jeri Ryan) cheating. Chee tells him no, but also that Tomas Charley warned him that Vines was a witch. Chee calls Vines out for using Navajo spiritual practices.

While he's talking Vines pulls a shovel out of the car and gives it to a gardener. Vines tells Chee to call off the investigation and pulls cash out of his coat to pay Chee. There's blood on some of it. Chee refuses to take the money, so Vines drops it on the ground.

Connecting the dots

On the reservation Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Henry (Joseph Runningfox) are driving. Leaphorn tells Henry his theory that Vines, and the burned report, are connected to the explosion that killed Joe Jr. He says the only way Vines could have gotten the report was if Dylan Charley gave it to him. He theorized Dylan, who worked for Drumco, was secretly giving information to Vines.

When Emerson Charley found out he had cancer, he sent Tomas to steal the box and get the report so he could tell the police about it. But Vines killed him, and Tomas, to protect his secret.

Leaphorn takes Henry to the site of the oil well explosion. Henry finds pieces of Colton's signature blue wire. Joe now has proof that Colton was responsible for his son's death.

Meanwhile, in his hotel room, Chee digs through the bag the maid left for him at the previous night's gathering. It was full of Tomas Charley's belongings. Chee finds money and an ID. Then he finds a camera with film in it. When he gets the film developed there are photos of Tomas and Rosemary.

Chee takes the photos to the police station to show them to Bernie (Jessica Matten) and Leaphorn. One of the photos from Tomas Charley's camera is of the report that was in the box that Colton burned.

When Leaphorn compares the photo of the document with the fragments of the burned document and the document Bernie got from the state of Arizona, he finds they're different.

The photo Tomas took shows the document that was burned indicated there was uranium found at the site of the Drumco well. The document filed with the state of Arizona said there wasn’t uranium found. Vines doctored the report so that Drumco would sell him the land for cheap.

Leaphorn tells Natalie (Natalie Benally) to call Sena (A Martinez) and tell him to get a warrant for B.J. Vines. Chee, Bernie and Leaphorn take the evidence they've found and race to the Vines' estate where Leaphorn arrests B.J.

Justice for Joe Jr.

That night at the Leaphorn home, Sally's (Elva Guerra) baby laughs for the first time, which is a milestone in the Navajo culture. Emma says they must have a ceremony for the baby. Leaphorn hears on the news in the background that B.J. Vines was released on bail.

Cut to the Vines house later that night, where B.J. is in his pajamas and robe having a drink. Leaphorn breaks into his house and confronts him. He kidnaps B.J. and drives him miles into the interior of the reservation. Leaphorn tells Vines about The Long Walk.

The Long Walk killed 200 Navajo who were forced to walk barefoot without food or water across the desert. Leaphorn tells Vines he wants the spirits of those Navajos to be the last thing Vines sees. He forces Vines out of the truck at gunpoint. Then he leaves Vines barefoot, in only a robe and pajamas, in the freezing barren desert. Vines eventually dies of exposure.

Leaphorn goes home. In his workshop he melts down Joe Jr.'s belt buckle. He remolds the metal into a beautiful bright metal feather.

Balance returns

The next day they hold the first laugh ceremony for Sally's baby. After the ceremony, Bernie tells Leaphorn she is taking the Border Patrol job. Sally is ready to move on also. The day after the ceremony she packs her things, and the baby, and slips out leaving a thick letter for the Leaphorns.