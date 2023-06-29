Delete cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller

Delete is an eight-part thriller on Netflix that centers around a mysterious device that has the ability to erase a person from existence and how dangerous that can be when it falls into the wrong hands.

It is the series debut of director and co-writer Parkpoom Wongpoom. Also the co-writer of this project, he says: “DELETE’s exciting and extraordinary plot revolves around the darker sides of human nature, especially when complicated relationships come into the picture.

"The story examines a thought-provoking question: if we could actually make anyone vanish, would we do it? I had the chance to explore a lot of new approaches and experiences throughout the making of Delete, which will cross the lines between genres like action and drama, and even include some special-effect spectacles."

Here's everything you need to know about the Delete cast.

Nat Kitcharit as Aim

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aim is an author who gained attention for writing a book about his harrowing experience of being stranded in a forest as a child. He is in a relationship with Orn but is having an affair with a married woman.

Actor Nat Kitcharit is known for playing Hoon in the TV series I Told Sunset About You. He has also starred in movies such as Fast & Feel Love, App War, and 4 Kings.

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying as Orn

(Image credit: Netflix)

Orn is Aim's girlfriend who is starting to become suspicious about her boyfriend, questioning his loyalty. She is determined to get to the bottom of what he's been doing and expose his lies.

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (sometimes referred to by her nickname Aokbab) is a Thai model and actress. She is best known for her role as Lynn in the movie Bad Genius and has also starred in Happy Old Year and Bad Romeo.

Fah Sarika Sathsilpsupa as Lilly

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lilly is a gallery owner who Aim is having an affair with. She is married to a wealthy businessman named Too who she is trying to to keep her secret from, but her husband is a very dangerous man.

Thai actress and beauty blogger Fah Sarika Sathsilpsupa is best known for her Instagram updates. She has also starred in School Tales the Series and The Yearbook.

Ice Natara Nopparatayapon as Too

(Image credit: Netflix)

Too is Lilly's husband who is dangerous and volatile, even going as far as to shoot his wife's beloved horse just to prove a point, so she's terrified of what he might do if he learns the truth about the affair.

Ice Natara Nopparatayapon is best known for his roles as Tan-Khoon in the TV series Voice and Aood in One For The Road.

Who else is in Delete?