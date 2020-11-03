Did your favorite superhero vote early?

All superheroes (who are able) vote. It's just plain facts. But we can't deny that things are a little bit different in 2020. The question then becomes when did your favorite superhero vote? What was their motivation for their timing? Did they do more? Did they do the bare minimum? Let's break it down, because it seems better than the acid reflux brought on by refreshing polls when voting isn't finished anywhere in the US yet.

Black Widow

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Natasha Romanoff is no stranger to oppressive regimes. She has voted in every American election since receiving her dual citizenship, but doesn't bother herself with what other people are doing at the time. Clint Barton caught her handing out cookies at the polls once, but has never said a word to anyone.

Storm

(Image credit: Fox)

Ororo Munroe was raised on the streets of Harlem. Tribal princess for a mother or no, she knows exactly what it looks like when governments fail their people. She voted early by drop box, and has worked on outreach with both past and present students of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Batman

(Image credit: WB Pictures)

Though Bruce Wayne isn't prone to making much of a fuss over politics outside of Gotham City, a certain Kyrptonian friend nagged him to the point that he made sure to vote in 2020. After Clark's impassioned speech, he may or may not have anonymously donated to several candidates up and down the ballot as well. But don't tell.

Jessica Jones

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course Jessica Jones voted. But unlike the rest of the Defenders, Jessica elected to vote day-of. It had nothing to do with procrastination and everything to do with the fact that she wanted to throw anyone who tried to intimidate the voting line through a wall.

Captain America

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's really no question here. Steve Rogers voted early on the first day it was available by dropping his ballot off at a drop box. He then phone banked, texted (with some help), canvased, and volunteered to be a poll worker for the day. He enlisted Pepper Potts to harass Tony Stark until he agreed to buy lunch for all of the workers and those stuck in line to vote after 7PM.

Supergirl

(Image credit: CW Network)

Kara Zor-El hails from another planet, but Kara Danvers has been an American citizen her whole life. Like Steve before her (and obviously Clark), Kara went all out. Though she originally campaigned for a different candidate, she's been a staunch defender of the nominees since the convention. She also works with immigrants and first time voters to ensure as smooth a process as possible.

Black Panther

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

T'challa might not be an America citizen, but he knows that his voice can still make a big difference. He and Shuri spent a large hunk of 2020 working with the young voters of New York who feel like their votes don't matter. They also donated an impressive chunk of change to help fight gerrymandering across the US.

Green Arrow

(Image credit: The CW)

Oliver Queen voted early. He would have forgotten entirely, but Felicity Smoak was laying in wait with both of their ballots ready to go the moment they arrived.

As for Stephen Amell, well...

I really wish I could vote tomorrow, but I haven’t spent enough time in the US to apply for citizenship. That’s a roundabout way of saying that if you don’t go out and vote tomorrow I’ll pop on an old Green Arrow suit, find you and break at least three of your fingers. #VoteNovember 3, 2020

Miles Morales

(Image credit: Sony)

Regrettably, Miles is still a hair too young to vote. But like T'challa and the rest of the Wakandans, he still knows that he has work to be done. He spent a lot of time this year working with the other young voices in his community, and had an uncomfortable conversation with his father about why people were responding to police the way they have been.

Wolverine

(Image credit: Fox)

People don't peg Logan for a voter. Truth is, he's usually not. He thinks all politicians are corrupt in their own way - and he's right - but he's also faced down Nazis in the past, and knows what the signs are. Corrupt or no, Logan knows there's a difference between corruption and literal fascists.

Like Jesssica, he voted day-of. And he did it for the same reason.