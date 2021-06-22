Dolly-Rose Campbell — things you didn’t know about the 'Coronation Street' star

Dolly-Rose Campbell has become a household name since joining the cast of Coronation Street as Gemma Winter.

Dolly-Rose Campbell is better known to soap fans as loud-mouthed Gemma Winter, who’s become a firm Coronation Street favourite since first bursting onto our screens in 2014.

But while Gemma’s renowned for her brilliant brashness and dodgy dress-sense, Dolly-Rose is an entirely different kettle of fish.

Here are several things you probably don’t know about the Coronation Street star…

1. Dolly-Rose Campbell was a massive Coronation Street fan before joining the show

Just days before Dolly-Rose got the call to say she’d got the part of Gemma she was actually on a public tour of the famous Coronation Street set! The actress once revealed that she has always always been a massive fan of Coronation Street and had an audition before going on the tour, however, just a couple of days later she got the call saying she'd got the part!

2. She’s nothing like her on-screen alter ego

While we’ve grown to know and love Gemma Winter over the years, Dolly-Rose has admitted that she’s nothing like her character. She told The Sunday Post: “We have a very different dress sense and I like to spend time chilling out with my dog!”

Dolly-Rose has been playing Gemma Winter since 2014. (Image credit: ITV)

3. Dolly-Rose Campbell was originally only meant to be on Coronation Street for six episodes

Thankfully for Coronation Street fans, Dolly-Rose made such a good impression with soap bosses that she’s still on the show more than six years later. After originally arriving on the cobbles as Kylie Platt’s best friend, the actress is now enjoying her own storylines as a main cast member. Dolly-Rose’s alter ego often finds herself at the centre of the drama in Weatherfield, and has welcomed quads into the world with boyfriend Chesney Brown.

4. She’s got a secret hobby that you wouldn’t expect!

While you might see Gemma propping up the bar at The Rovers nursing a vodka, Dolly-Rose has a more productive pastime – knitting! She has revealed that when she’s not filming or learning her lines for Coronation Street, she likes to spend her time getting crafty!

Dolly-Rose has admitted she is nothing like her on-screen alter ego, Gemma Winter. (Image credit: ITV)

5. She’s not always been an actress

Gemma is no stranger to working behind a bar after landing herself a job at The Rovers Return before she had her babies, and Dolly once told us that she already knows her way around a beer pump: “I’ve worked behind a bar in real life, it was before Coronation Street when I worked in radio. I did hospitality and bar work.”

6. She’s a big art fan

While she’s not acting (or knitting!), Dolly-Rose is also a self-proclaimed art lover and is even a custodian at the Islington Mill, an independent arts hub in Salford, Manchester. She can often be found tweeting about art and even shares pictures at art events with former Coronation Street co-star and fellow art lover Connor McIntyre, better known as cobbles killer Pat Phelan.

7. Being on Coronation Street has helped her buy her dream home

Even though Gemma’s quickly becoming one of Weatherfield’s most popular characters, Dolly-Rose has revealed that she will never take being on Coronation Street for granted. In fact, being on the soap has enabled her to buy her own house, something she has admitted she never thought she would be able to do.

Dolly-Rose Campbell’s Fact File

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the Coronation Street star...

How old is she?

Dolly-Rose Campbell is 34. Her date of birth is 12th April 1987.

Does she have kids?

No, she doesn't have any children.

Where was she born?

Dolly-Rose was born in Salford, Manchester.

How tall is she?

Dolly-Rose is 5 feet tall.

