Fact V Fiction: Till Murder Do Us Part — where is Jens Soering now?

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering Vs Haysom is a Netflix documentary exploring the bloody murders of Nancy and Derek Haysom in 1985.

Nancy and Derek's daughter, Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crime, while her boyfriend at the time, Jens Soering, admitted killing the couple.

But he later recanted and said he'd only pleaded guilty to protect Elizabeth who was the real killer.

Now 33 years after the trial, Netflix has made the documentary investigating what exactly happened when the Haysoms died, and featuring interviews with Jens Soering himself.

Here's everything you need to know about Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering Vs Haysom, including where Elizabeth Haysom and Jens Soering are now.

Is the show based on real life?

Yes, the four-episode docu-series is based on the real-life murder of Derek and Nancy Haysom.

It features interviews with Jens Soering as well as with the investigators who worked on the case at the time, in the USA and in the UK, and the journalists who followed the story.

It also has interviews with friends of the family and the suspects.

Who were the murder victims?

Derek and Nancy Haysom were the victims. Their mutilated bodies were discovered by police on April 3, 1985 . The alarm had been raised by a friend who was worried about them.

Where did the Haysoms live?

Derek Haysom, who was a steel executive from South Africa, and his wife Nancy lived in Boonsboro, in Bedford County, Virginia.

How did Elizabeth Haysom and Jens Soering meet?

The couple, who were 18 and 20 at the time of the murders, met when they were both studying at Virginia University. Elizabeth was the daughter of Derek and Nancy, while German Jens was the son of a diplomat.

Did Elizabeth Haysom kill her parents and frame her boyfriend?

The Haysoms’ brutal murder shocked the small town where they lived. At first, their daughter Nancy and her boyfriend Jens weren’t considered suspects.

They claimed to have been out of town when the murders were committed, though there were some question marks over their story.

But shortly after the deaths, they fled to England. There they were arrested in 1986 for writing false cheques and the British police officer investigating the case claimed to have found evidence linking the pair to the Haysoms’ murder.

Did Elizabeth and Jens plead guilty to murder?

Elizabeth pleaded guilty to two counts of being an accessory to murder in 1987. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison — 45 years for each murder — to be served consecutively.

In 1990, Jens went on trial charged with two counts of murder. He had told police that he killed the Haysoms while Elizabeth waited for him in a hotel.

But later he changed his story and said she was the murderer and he had been waiting in the hotel. He said he had pleaded guilty to protect Elizabeth because he thought he would have diplomatic immunity.

He pleaded not guilty but was found guilty and sentenced to two life terms to be served consecutively.

Where are Elizabeth Haysom and Jens Soering now?

In 2019, both Elizabeth Haysom and Jens Soering were released from jail. The decision was made to release them because of how young they had been when they committed the crimes, and because of how long they had served.

German Jens said it was the best day of his life. He was extradited back to Germany and banned from having any contact with the victims' families, including Elizabeth. He's also not allowed to go back to the United States.

Elizabeth was also released at the same time, having served 32 years of her sentence. Because she was a Canadian citizen, she was also extradited, and banned from the US.

Jens Soering served 33 years in prison for a double murder. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysom

All four episodes of the show are now available to watch worldwide on Netflix.

The first episode sets the scene, with the second and third each focusing on Elizabeth and then Jens.

The final episode shows Jens fighting to be released from jail and examines the mysteries that still surround the Haysoms' deaths.

Is there a trailer for Till Murder Do Us Part?

Yes, the trailer sets the scene for the brutal murders, emphasising the violence of the killings.

It features snippets of the couple each blaming one another for the crime with Elizabeth saying her parents died because she and Jens were "obsessed" with one another.

The trailer ends with Jens in the present day saying he thought he was doing the right thing but really he did something very wrong.