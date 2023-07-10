Gold Brick cast: who's who in the Netflix comedy movie

Gold Brick is a French Netflix movie that centers around a disgruntled factory worker who hatches a plan to sell his employer's products on the black market.

The movie blends comedy and crime to create a compelling story about social class, business and how far you'd go to make it in the world. When protagonist Daniel is forced to work in a warehouse instead of running a start-up, he vows to get revenge.

According to Netflix, the official summary is: "Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer's nose."

The Gold Brick cast is made up of some great talent, so here's everything you need to know about the major players in the movie.

Raphaël Quenard as Daniel Sauveur

Raphaël Quenard as Daniel Sauveur. (Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Sauveur is the main character of Gold Brick and is angry when he's forced to take a job as a warehouse worker at Breuils & Sons, a popular business run by some shady characters. However, he soon realizes he's able to make a lot of cash by selling their products on the black market, and decides to plot against his employer.

Actor Raphaël Quenard is known for his roles in movies like One and Thousand Nights, HP, and Smoking Causes Coughing.

Igor Gotesman as Scania

Igor Gotesman as Scania. (Image credit: Netflix)

Scania is Daniel's childhood best friend, whom he tried and failed to launch a start-up business with. As a result, the two are forced to work for Breuil & Sons, even though they swore they never would.

Igor Gotesman is a director, screenwriter, and actor and is known for Two Is a Family, Family Business and Fiasco.

Antoine Gouy as Patrick Breuil

Antoine Gouy as Patrick Breuil. (Image credit: Netflix)

Patrick Breuil is the most recent CEO of Breuil & Sons, taking on the role following his father's recent death. He is the one that Daniel and Scania are trying to double cross during the events of the movie.

Antoine Gouy is an actor and director known for Two Is a Family, The Days That Made History, and Lupin.

Agathe Rouselle as Virginie

Agathe Rouselle as Virginie. (Image credit: Netflix)

Virginie is Daniel's partner-in-crime girlfriend who is in on his cunning plan. But will their relationship suffer as a result of the heist?

Agathe Rouselle is best known for her performance as Alexia in the body horror film Titane, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Gold Brick is available to stream on Netflix now.