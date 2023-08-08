Good Omens season 2 episode 6 recap: Armageddon, avoided

This article contains spoilers for Good Omens season 2 episode 6, "Every Day".

The first season of Good Omens saw Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) helping to avoid the end of the world, and Good Omens season 2 continues that trend as the pair manage to thwart another end-of-the-world scenario. Aziraphale defends his bookstore from Shax's (small) legion of demons whilst Crowley uncovers a shocking truth in Heaven.

Here's what happened in Good Omens season 2 episode 6.

Bookstore battle

Aziraphale, Nina and Maggie are preparing to defend the bookstore from Shax's demons as they continue their attack. Maggie tries to demonstrate she's not afraid of them, though inadvertently manages to invite them in so they can try to get to Gabriel. Aziraphale prepares a protective spell to stop the demons dumb enough to set foot inside it. When they learn their lesson, Maggie and Nina help defend the shop by fighting the demons off with fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile, up in Heaven, Crowley has Muriel take him to the archives so he can find out what had really happened to Gabriel. After opening it up, a recording of a recent meeting between the archangels and the Metatron reveals the angels were planning a second Armageddon that everyone was in favor of... except Gabriel.

As punishment for his dissent, Gabriel is to have his memory wiped and be demoted right down to a junior angel. Crowley watches as he can be seen stripping down to the buff and departing Heaven with the cardboard box.

Revelations

Gabriel and Beelzebub find common ground together. (Image credit: Robert Wilson/Prime Video)

Back in London, the demons threaten to overwhelm the bookstore. In a final effort, Aziraphale decides to remove his halo and blow it up to protect the shop, an action that he fears will be taken as a formal declaration of war on the forces of Hell.

Shortly thereafter, Beelzebub and several other greater demons arrive, though Crowley also returns from Heaven to prevent the war from taking place as he begins to explain what had happened to Gabriel.

As is revealed, Gabriel had scrawled a message on the bottom of his cardboard box, pointing to the matchbox that had been found in Heaven back in Good Omens season 2 episode 1. Before his memories were wiped, Gabriel had extracted his own memories and put them inside a fly, which was hidden in the matchbox. After being encouraged by Beelzebub, the fly goes into Gabriel's eye and restores his memories.

We then see a collection of meetings between Gabriel and Beelzebub. Gabriel initially summons her to convince the demon lord to postpone the apocalypse and to try and end the war between Heaven and Hell forever, though it becomes clear there's a fondness between the two of them.

In one of their meetings at The Resurrectionist pub, Gabriel uses his powers on the jukebox so it plays the Buddy Holly song "Everyday" continuously, as Beelzebub explains they like it. The demon lord subsequently gifts Gabriel with the special fly that he can store things inside, and he places it inside the matchbox.

In the present, Heaven and Hell start to argue over who has the right to punish the so-called "traitors", whereas Gabriel and Beelzebub just want to be together. Aziraphale takes control of the situation whilst Crowley ushers out Maggie and Nina. After being offered Beelzebub's role as Grand Duke of Hell, Shax allows the pair of them to leave; the forces of Heaven soon relent and allow Gabriel and Beelzebub to leave together, too.

Separate ways

Crowley gets his emotions off his chest. (Image credit: Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video)

Archangel Michael tells Aziraphale that she's authorized to remove him from the Book of Life for his behavior, though the Metatron intervenes and orders them to return back to Heaven. He then takes Aziraphale aside to discuss something in private whilst Crowley restores the bookshop to its pre-party state.

Maggie and Nina then return, annoyed that the divine pair had been messing around with their lives and tell Crowley that he and Aziraphale need to talk about what's going on between them, too, before leaving.

Aziraphale returns from his chat with the Metatron with some big news. He's been offered the chance to replace Gabriel as the Supreme Archangel and has been authorized to restore Crowley as an angel, too.

Crowley is decidedly unenthusiastic about the pitch. He says they don't need to be restrained by their respective sides and tells them they should be together, just like Gabriel and Beelzebub.

Aziraphale is unmoved as he thinks they could make a difference in how things are run up in Heaven. As a farewell, Crowley kisses Aziraphale, before leaving the bookstore. Then, the Metatron returns to prepare the new Archangel for his role.

In the lift up to Heaven, he reveals Heaven is working on a big new project: The Second Coming. Meanwhile, Crowley drives off in a Bentley, the pair going their separate ways in a heartbreaking finale.

Good Omens season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video.