How to watch Good Omens season 2: stream the Neil Gaiman fantasy show online

After a really long wait Good Omens season 2 brings back Neil Gaiman's beloved Aziraphale and Crowley for more apocalypse-busting fantasy comedy when it arrives on Friday, July 28.

Debut: Friday, July 28

Episodes: 6

Good Omens stars Michael Sheen and David Tenant as the angel and the demon, along with a wide cast of guest stars, and while they've already stopped the birth of the antichrist in the first season, a new mystery is about to present itself.

Created by fantasy icon Neil Gaiman, and based on a book he co-wrote with Terry Pratchet, the first season was already a hit with fantasy fans, and now it's coming back for a surprise second season.

So here's how to watch Good Omens season 2 from wherever you are.

How to watch Good Omens season 2

You'll be able to watch season 2 of Good Omens using Prime Video, because the show was created by Amazon for its video streaming service. Unlike the first season, which was also aired by the BBC in the UK, it'll only be available on streaming.

The show debuts on Friday, July 28, so that's when you'll need to log into Prime Video to watch the show.

Prime Video is one of the many 'perks' of an Amazon Prime subscription, others of which include next-day Prime delivery on shopping, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and many more.

You can subscribe to Amazon Prime for $14.99 / £8.99 per month or £95 / $139 for a whole year, though if you haven't already used it, there's a free trial for the service too. Plus in the US there's a $8.99-per-month tier which only gets you access to Prime Video, which will be fine for streaming Good Omens.

Good Omens season 2 release information

When do Good Omens season 2 episode land? Unlike most Prime Video shows, which get one or two episode per week, Good Omens seasons 2 is landing in its entirety on Friday, July 28. That means you'll be able to watch all six episodes straight away, or binge them over the weekend, rather than waiting for new installments to drop.

How can I watch Good Omens season 1? In almost every country around the world Good Omens' first season — which was initially set to be a limited-run series before season two came along — is also available to watch on Prime Video.

How to watch Good Omens season 2 everywhere else

