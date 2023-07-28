Good Omens season 2 episode 1 recap: 'The Arrival': Naked shock!

Good Omens season 2 episode 1, "The Arrival" reunites us with the delightful duo of the angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), and the demon, Crowley (David Tennant) for a new adventure that's now streaming on Prime Video.

Having narrowly avoided the end of days in the first season, the pair are drawn into a new caper for Good Omens season 2. Our pair had settled into comfortable lives on Earth, but their peace didn't last too long, and going by the season opener, it looks like they are about to be drawn into even more trouble.

Out of the blue, Aziraphale becomes the talk of the town when Gabriel rocks up on his doorstep with no memory of who he is, or why he's traveled there. Being the angel that he is, Aziraphale resolves to help.

Here's our Good Omens season 2 episode 1 recap. Be warned; there are spoilers ahead!

Start at the very beginning

We join our duo 'Before the Beginning' when they're both still angels floating in the infinite void of space. There, Crowley spins up part of the universe, and Aziraphale witnesses his work and pays him a compliment.

Crowley's proud of his achievement, but Aziraphale bursts his bubble by revealing that "Upstairs" plans to shut the universe back down in about 6000 years, much to his chagrin.

Crowley is disappointed that all his creations are going to exist simply to be gazed upon by the people of Earth, and resolves to make a suggestion to the Almighty to maybe not turn everything back off in the not-too-distant future. Aziraphale worries that his new pal will get into trouble, but Crowley is determined to put forward his case. How much trouble can he really get in for making a quick suggestion or trying to amend the Almighty plan?

Gabriel's arrival

In present-day London, Aziraphale receives a note through his letterbox from the record store owner, Maggie. She's fretting about being so late on her shop rent, but, true to his angelic nature, Aziraphale forgives her and tells her not to worry in exchange for some new Shostakovich records.

Elsewhere in London, Crowley is warned by Hell's new representative in London, the demon Shax, that there's some trouble "Upstairs". She wants him to check in with his angelic associate, to see if he's any idea what the problem might be.

A commotion stirs up in the streets outside Aziraphale's book store, as Gabriel is walking the streets completely naked (save for a tastefully-placed box that he's carrying to preserve his modesty!) Aziraphale bundles him inside his shop and begins to question him.

Gabriel explains that he's got no idea who he is, where he is, or why he was drawn to the book store. The only thing the amnesiac archangel remembers is that something terrible is coming and that the thing he's brought with him is supposed to help.

Unfortunately, Gabriel's package is empty, leaving Aziraphale with few clues to work from. He reaches out to Crowley for help, but Crowley says they should get rid of Gabriel immediately, seeing his arrival as a threat to his comfortable existence on Earth and he storms off in a rage.

Crowley's fury. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Heavens above

Crowley's rage causes a surge of electricity that traps Maggie in a nearby coffee shop with Nina, the cafe owner whom Maggie clearly has a thing for.

In Heaven, archangels Michael (Doon Mackihan) and Uriel fret over the lack of their Supreme Archangel, though it's clear Michael wants to step up in his place. One of the lower angels, Muriel, is brought before them.

Muriel had found a material object in Heaven, a matchbox, which should not exist Upstairs, but it does at least reveal Gabriel is somewhere on Earth. Meanwhile, Lord Beelzebub whisks Crowley away to Hell, where they promise Crowley a major promotion and the ability to return with forgivesness if he tracks down Gabriel.

Beelzebub also tells him that Upstairs plans to deal with anyone involved in the archangel's disappeance with so-called "Extreme Sanctions". In other words, They'll be erased from the Book of Life, meaning they'll disappear as if they never existed in the first place.

"I'm BACK!"

Upon his return to Earth, Crowley heads back to meet his friend; en route, he spots Maggie and Nina trapped in their shop and frees them.

Crowley is troubled by the threat of Extreme Sanctions, and heads back to Aziraphale. After making his apology (including the customary apology dance), Crowley admits that his friend was right, and that they need to hide him from Heaven and Hell whilst they figure out what's happened.

Together, they each perform a half-miracle to shield him from the respective sides of the divine coin without giving off enough of a trace to either team. The trick works... but Heaven picks up on the miracle and traces the location, so now they know their former angel is involved somehow.

Good Omens season 2 is now available to stream on Prime Video.