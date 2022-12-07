How many episodes of Harry & Megan are there? Your questions answered

Harry & Meghan is an in-depth documentary series that sees the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing their side of the story.

In the Netflix docuseries from Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, we'll learn about Harry and Meghan's romance, starting with the early days of their relationship and what led them to step back from their roles as members of the Royal Family. We'll also hear from close friends and family — some of whom have not shared their feelings publicly prior to their appearance in Harry & Meghan — plus historians who discuss the royals' relationship with the media.

Speaking to People (opens in new tab)about the project, Meghan Markle said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

If you're planning to watch Harry & Meghan but want to know how many episodes there are or when they arrive, read on to find out this info and more.

How many episodes of Harry & Meghan are there?

In total, Harry & Meghan will be made up of six episodes in total, and they'll be released exclusively on Netflix in two volumes.

The first set of episodes arrives on Thursday, December 8, with the second following one week later on December 15. Whilst it's not been confirmed just yet, we presume that the series will be split in half, with three episodes coming on December 8 and the remaining three the following week.

If you're looking to dive right in when the series premieres, episodes will hit Netflix at 12 am PT / 3.01 am ET in the US and at 8 am GMT in the UK.

Is Harry & Meghan shot in black and white?

From the official trailer we've seen, it doesn't appear that Harry & Meghan has been shot in black and white.

Along with the archival footage that appears in the trailer, there are also clips of both Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and multiple contributors, all of whom are shown in full color rather than in the black-and-white imagery that has been used to promote the series.

How do I watch Harry & Meghan?

As we've mentioned, the six-part docuseries is only available to watch on Netflix. If you're looking for more stuff to watch on Netflix, don't forget to check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix documentaries.