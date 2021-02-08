'I Care A Lot' star Rosamund Pike on playing a con woman in a deliciously dark comedy thriller

I Care A Lot gives Rosamund Pike the chance to show an evil side again. After her Oscar nomination as the twisted killer in Gone Girl, the British star is back as another menacing character in this new movie, which also stars Peter Dinklage and Dianne Wiest.

I Care A Lot sees Rosamund playing cold and calculating Marla Grayson, a court-appointed legal guardian who uses her position to steal from her elderly wards, with help from her girlfriend and partner in crime, Fran (Eiza Gonzalez). Helping the women is a network of equally duplicitous doctors, including Dr Amos (Alicia Witt), who informs Marla and Fran about elderly people who they can place in a care home, and strip of their money.

When and where can we watch I Care A Lot?

Rosamund Pike’s comedy thriller I Care A Lot is available worldwide from Friday February 19 and the movie runs for 118min. It's on Netflix in the US, and Amazon Prime in the UK and Canada.

Rosamund Pike on the darkness behind the comedy in I Care A Lot

Rosamund gives her take on I Care A Lot: “It’s a very dark subject of people taking advantage of the most vulnerable people in our society. Yet the film will make you laugh in a mixture of horror and delight. It’s a complicated cocktail. I knew I wasn’t going to win any admirers with Marla. But I was completely bewitched by the character and her hustle because it’s always fun to watch someone who is incredibly good at what they do. Even if what they do is abhorrent, you still marvel at the mind that came up with the plan.”

So how do Dianne Wiest and Peter Dinklage arrive in I Care A Lot?

Marla and Fran think they’ve won the jackpot when they come across the wealthy Jennifer, played by Dianne Wiest, famous for hit films Parenthood and Edward Scissorhands. She’s an elderly woman suffering memory loss who appears to have no family or friends. But as the friends set about sticking Jennifer in a home and selling off her belongings, they find themselves up against violent mobster Roman Lunyov played by Peter Dinklage, of course best known as Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones. Roman has shady ties to Jennifer, and who is determined to get her released from Marla's "care".

The careful thinking behind I Care A Lot

“The idea first came when I heard news stories about these predatory legal guardians who were exploiting the system to take advantage of older people, basically stripping them of their life and assets to fill their own pockets," says writer-director J Blakeson. "These stories are horrifying and not uncommon. The guardians have the law on their side and there is nothing you can do.”

Is there a trailer for I Care A Lot?

Yes there is…take a look at it right here:

I Care a Lot has been critically acclaimed so far.

Yes I Care a Lot has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has garnered critical acclaim since its exclusive premieres at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival. Variety described the film as a "sleekly unnerving thriller".