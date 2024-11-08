I love Netflix's new Christmas movie full of 'sassy sparkle'

'Tis the season for holiday rom-coms, and Netflix has the answer for anyone looking for the perfect movie to get into Christmas spirit. Meet Me Next Christmas features Christina Milian as Layla, a woman looking to make a special connection at the hottest concert in town.

After a storm grounds Layla’s plane, she finds herself in the business lounge, where she connects with a fellow traveler named James (Kofi Siriboe). She introduces him to her favorite band, Pentatonix, and over the course of their flight delay they build a surprisingly close connection. The only catch: Layla is in a committed relationship. James proposes that if they happen to find themselves single the following Christmas, they’ll meet up at the annual Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert in New York City.

Fast forward to the following year, where Layla suddenly finds herself single right before Christmas. Suddenly, she finds herself trying to find tickets to the sold-out concert. That’s where she meets Teddy (Devale Ellis), a kindhearted man who works for a luxury concierge company known for making the impossible possible. The only problem is that Pentatonix tickets are impossible even for him, and thus begins Layla’s merry adventure to find a way into the concert to see if love is in the cards with James.

Christmas movies are supposed to be lighthearted and fluffy and relatively low drama by design. Everyone wants a happy ending at the most magical time of year, right? Meet Me Next Year is fun, pure and simple Milian’s Layla is someone you can root for as she pulls out all the stops to get into the concert. There’s no shortage of holiday merriment, including requisites like baking, shopping and a holiday-themed lip sync battle full of "sassy sparkle." And lots and lots of Pentatonix.

The clock keeps ticking closer and closer to Christmas Eve and Layla’s desperation continues to grow. “I might be in the middle of the cutest meet cute of all time,” she admits, but if she doesn’t get the tickets then her fairytale ending may never come to fruition. Teddy is desperate to pull off the holiday win in order to keep his job, driving him to go above and beyond to make his client happy.

You have to watch Meet Me Next Christmas with an open mind. Realism isn’t important here. This is a fun, frilly story that’s meant for pure entertainment, and that’s what it delivers. Like most holiday rom-coms, it’s silly and sentimental and that’s exactly what it should be. It’s the perfect movie to help you leave the real world behind and escape into a winter wonderland.

Meet Me Next Christmas is streaming now on Netflix.