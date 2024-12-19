I went behind the scenes of Wham!'s Last Christmas and here's what I found

Shoulder pads? CHECK! 80s bouffant hair? CHECK! Christmas spirit? CHECK!

I’m all set to put the “boom boom” into your hearts for a behind-the-scenes adventure in the snowy Swiss village of Saas-Fee, where Wham! made merry music 40 years ago by filming their now-iconic video for hit single Last Christmas.

This year, “to save us from tears”, the picture-postcard ski resort of Saas-Fee takes centre stage once again as BBC2 documentary Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped (available now on BBC iPlayer) follows Andrew Ridgeley, plus Wham! backing vocalists Pepsi DeMacque-Crockett and Shirlie Kemp, on a nostalgia-filled return journey four decades later.

“The first time I went to Saas-Fee, I’d never been skiing or anything like that. I was an urbanite from London who was afraid of the cold!” laughs Pepsi. “I always thought snow was all slushy and horrible, but it was all lovely and white as it reflected the sunshine. It was beautiful, and coming back now, I see the beauty of the place again.

“Saas-Fee is so picturesque and it calls for you to get cosy and be with the ones you love,” says Pepsi. “It has this sense of nostalgia and romance, so we can’t avoid feeling that way while here. I think the other star of the show is Saas-Fee, really. It’s a pretty gorgeous place.”

Wham! filmed their video for Last Christmas in stunning Saas-Fee, Switzerland. (Image credit: Saastal Tourismus AG/Amarcster Media)

Surrounded by charming, snow-capped chalets and rolling icy mountain peaks, I’m following in Pepsi and co’s famous footsteps as the high-altitude, car-free village in Switzerland celebrates the song’s 40th anniversary with a feast of Wham!-themed activities.

Nods to the band are dotted around the winding streets and I kick off the ‘Whamiversary’ at the five-star Walliserhof Grand Hotel & Spa, where the stars and film crew stayed in 1984. George’s cosy apartment on the top floor has been renamed ‘The George Michael Suite’. Decorated with photos and albums, it’s a fitting tribute to the pop star, while the spectacular view from the balcony glimpses the Dom, the highest mountain on Swiss ground.

George Michael and his Wham! bandmates stayed at the Walliserhof Grand Hotel & Spa in 1984.

While sipping on George’s favourite cocktail, vodka and watermelon spritz (it would be rude not to!), I learn about the commotion involving the diamanté brooch belonging to Andrew's grandmother that George gives to his love interest in the video (played by model Kathy Hill). After going missing on the day of filming, panic-stricken hotel staff scoured the rooms and corridors, until an eagle-eyed porter spotted it twinkling in the snow outside the Walliserhof.

Next up is a Wham! exhibition in the local museum, a temporary home to posters, photos, recordings and memorabilia, while not far from the hotel, we find the new Wham! monument unveiled by Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie in the documentary.

Visiting a Wham! exhibition in the museum in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. (Image credit: Future)

Sporting a suitably retro ski suit, my guide Lynn welcomes me on a ‘Wham!Walk’, which tours the video’s filming locations, including the alpine Chalet Schliechte in the ‘Wildi’ part of the village, which provided exterior shots for the snowball fight and infamous “boozy” Christmas dinner scene (interiors were filmed in the cultural centre).

“Plenty of wine was consumed in that dinner scene, but not much food!” Andrew tells me, but Lynn feeds me even more tasty titbits as I approach the chalet.

“The people of Saas found it particularly amusing that George Michael arrived in the depths of winter in summer moccasins,” Lynn smiles. “He insisted on keeping his summer shoes on as long as there was no filming and gave the locals something to laugh about with his slips!”

I visit the iconic chalet that features in the Wham! Last Christmas video. (Image credit: Future)

The tour would not be complete without a ride on the instantly recognisable Felskinn cable car, where Andrew and the gang cheerily wave to George in the video’s opening sequence. Gondola operator Charly Schmidt had no idea who the pop stars were at the time and only saw the video 10 years later.

“In the 80s, it was not yet common to own a TV and nobody had English channels,” says Charly. “We had no idea that the clip was so successful!”

I wave to Last Christmas stars Kathy Hill and Andrew Ridgeley at the Felskinn cable car station. (Image credit: Future)

Andrew’s advice is ringing in my ears as I prepare to board the cable car up to the world’s highest funicular, the Metro Alpin, which ascends further to 3,457metres to the world’s highest revolving restaurant.

“Just don’t trip up on that ski lift like I did… several times!” laughs Andrew, who recreates the stumble in the documentary. “It’s a real privilege to be back, though, and to be with the same group of old friends. Obviously, we’re missing a very important personality there, but it’s nevertheless a really warm and affectionate experience.”

Wham! boarded the Felskinn cable car while filming the Last Christmas video. (Image credit: Saas-Fee Saastal Tourism)

George passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 and reconnecting in the Swiss Alps for a special documentary is a tonic for his close-knit circle of friends, including Jonny Fowler, Pat Fernandes, Cheryl Harrison and David Ridler, who all starred in the video.

“Our Christmases all together were the best,” says Shirlie. “George loved this time of year, and we used to go carolling with him in disguise. But it’s a real honour to come back to Saas-Fee, and being with our old friends is both joyous and tearful.”

The Wham! monument stands proudly in Saas-Fee marking the 40th anniversary of the recording of the Last Christmas music video. (Image credit: Future)

One of the few destinations with enough snow in November 1984, Saas-Fee was a last-minute choice for the video’s production team and Wham!’s driver at the time, Stefan Zurbriggen (who’s now the Mayor of Saas-Fee), recalls the moment the stars rolled into the resort.

“They were not equipped for winter at all, and we had to give them shoes and clothes suitable for the snow,” says Stefan. “Honestly, at the time, we didn’t know who Wham! were. But when the song came out, we immediately realised how big this thing was.”

A pop-up Wham! karaoke box greets visitors to Saas-Fee. (Image credit: Future)

With one billion video views, four billion audio streams and hitting the No.1 spot in 16 countries, there’s no escaping the timeless song that finally reached Christmas UK No.1 last year, especially as I stroll around Saas-Fee in December.

So before I wrap up my visit and “go-go”, I can’t resist a turn in the pop-up Wham! karaoke box, where budding George Michaels can belt out one song only. Can you guess what it is?

Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped is available now on BBC iPlayer.