Is Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste a true story?

In its newest investigative documentary, Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste, Netflix explores the story of OneTaste, a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called "orgasmic meditation".

Through never-seen-before footage and interviews with former members, the film takes a close look at the organization and its enigmatic leader. What started as a sexual wellness enterprise, meant to enhance human connection, eventually revealed a darker side... one of alleged psychological manipulation and sexual abuse.

It’s the story of the experiences certain members had that is the focus of Sarah Gibson and Sloane Klevin’s documentary, Orgasm Inc. But what was OneTaste all about? Who is Nicole Daedone? And how did she end up turning her wellness organization into an alleged sex cult? Here are all your questions about Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste answered…

*WARNING — This article contains references to sexual violence that readers may find upsetting*

What is Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste about?

At first, the goal of OneTaste was to increase and research human connection... at least, that's what it seemed to be about on paper. The company was founded in 2004, but it remained relatively unknown until a 2009 New York Times article turned the spotlight on it in its style section. OneTaste became more and more popular from then on; in 2011, founder Nicole Daedone gave a TED Talk about female orgasms that made the brand even more famous.

Marketing itself as a ”path to fulfillment”, OneTaste promised members “spiritual enlightenment and community” through 15-minute female orgasms and the practice of Orgasmic Meditation (OM). This specific manual stimulation technique combines mindfulness and orgasm and was one of the various teachings provided by OneTaste.

OneTaste started to run into trouble many years after it started doing business, and Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste highlights how things started to fall apart after a 2018 Bloomberg story (opens in new tab) alleged that employees were forced by management to take on considerable debt to attend courses or even perform sexual acts with each other or clients.

To make its points, the documentary features interviews with many former members of OneTaste who tell the filmmakers about their experiences with the company and how they allege they were being manipulated by Nicole Daedone. They claim the latter exploited insecurities and trauma to get people to say or do what she wanted.

Many also claim they saw Daedone as a con artist and OneTaste no longer as a wellness organization, but as a sex cult.

From teaching orgasm workshops to hosting “Magic School” rituals, the documentary shows how the company’s message changed over time and became more and more problematic.

Who is Nicole Daedone?

Nicole Daedone. (Image credit: Netflix)

Nicole Daedone was the founder and CEO of OneTaste. Considered the spiritual leader of the organization, she introduced and taught the practice of “orgasmic meditation” and presented her company’s offering as a “path to fulfillment”.

In 2011, Daedone gave a TED talk that put her in the national spotlight, earning her the attention of celebrities and investors who helped OneTaste grow. But under Daedone’s leadership at OneTaste, many of its members claimed coercion, manipulation as well as verbal, emotional and sexual abuse.

Nicole Daedone is no longer affiliated with OneTaste as she sold her stake in the company back in 2017.

Is Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste a documentary?

Journalist Ellen Huet. (Image credit: Netflix)

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste is a documentary available on Netflix. Over approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, it tells the story of a sexual wellness company that turned into an alleged sex cult. The documentary includes never-seen-before footage, including images of OM meetings, talks and events, along with interviews with former members.

In addition to its portrayal of the company, the documentary also describes the fallout of a 2018 Bloomberg article written by journalist Ellen Huet, reporting on the allegations of former members who described how the company allegedly pressured them into sexual activity and large debt.

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.