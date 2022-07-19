Is Where the Crawdads Sing a true story? All your questions about the movie answered

Was Where the Crawdads Sing a true story? Everything you need to know about the new movie.

Where the Crawdads Sing is one of the most highly anticipated new movies for 2022, having been adapted by Reece Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine from Delia Owen’s novel of the same name.

As book and movie fans head to the theatre to see Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones playing the lead role of Kya in Where the Crawdads Sing, we answer all your questions about the adaptation, including whether it is a true story, and what exactly is a crawdad?!

Is Where the Crawdads Sing a true story?

Daisy Edgar-Jones as 'Marsh Girl' Kya. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

No, Where the Crawdads Sing is a fictional story not based on a real-life woman living alone in the marshes in North Carolina who was accused of killing her former love interest. Instead, the movie's based on a novel by Delia Owen, also called "Where the Crawdads Sing (opens in new tab)".

What is Where the Crawdads Sing about?

Where the Crawdads Sing is about Kya who lives alone in the marshes after her family abandon her. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Set in North Carolina in the 1950s and 1960s, Where the Crawdads Sing follows Kya, a young girl branded 'Marsh Girl' by locals after she learns to live independently after being abandoned by her family as a child.

After fending for herself and getting to know the ecosystems in the marshlands like no one else, Kya starts putting her knowledge down on paper and illustrating her own books. But her lonely existence leaves her an outcast in the local town, and so when a local man is found murdered, Kya quickly finds herself the prime suspect for the crime.

What does Where the Crawdads Sing mean?

Where The Crawdads Sing is an old-fashioned saying. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Where The Crawdads Sing is an old saying and is something Delia Owen's own mother used to say. Fans who have also read the book will remember it is also a phrase that Tate says in chapter 17 of the novel.

While talking about finding a place they can go away from the crowds, Tate says: "Well, we better hide way out there where the crawdads sing."

“What d’ya mean, where the crawdads sing? Ma used to say that.” Kya then replies in the novel, explaining that her mother was always encouraging her to explore the marsh and "Go as far as you can — way out yonder where the crawdads sing.”

What are crawdads in Where the Crawdads Sing?

Crawdads are little lobster creatures that live in rivers. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Where the Crawdads Sing is a best-selling novel and now a box-office hit, but what actually is a crawdad and where does it live? A crawdad is a word used in some parts of the US to describe a crayfish, which is a small shellfish-like creature, similar to a lobster, which lives in rivers.

Why is it called Where the Crawdads Sing?

Delia Owen discovered that crawdads don't actually sing! (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The title of the novel and movie is taken from the old saying from Delia's childhood, but while the saying is something that is still used today, Delia admitted that she discovered from a book that crawdads don't actually sing in real life. As with a lot of old-fashioned sayings 'Where the Crawdads Sing' doesn't actually make much sense!