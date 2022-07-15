One of the most talked about books of the last few years, Where the Crawdads Sing, has finally arrived with its movie adaptation. A bit of counter-programming to the action and superhero movies of the summer blockbuster calendar, fans of the book are likely excited to see Delia Owens’ characters come to life on screen. But where can they go to watch Where the Crawdads Sing?

We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Where the Crawdads Sing below, including if the movie is currently available for streaming.

How to watch Where the Crawdads Sing in movie theaters?

Where the Crawdads Sing releases in the US and Canada on July 15 exclusively in movie theaters. The rest of the world has to wait a bit, as the movie is going to roll out to different countries throughout the summer and fall. UK audiences can head to the movie theaters to watch it starting July 22.

To find screenings of Where the Crawdads Sing, you can check the website of your local movie theaters to see if it is playing there, or head over to Fandango (opens in new tab), where you can see every theater that is playing the movie near you.

If you’re wondering how you can make a trip to the movie theater to see Where the Crawdads Sing, or any movie, a bit more affordable, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription/membership deals. Offered by many movie theater chains in the US and UK, these programs give movie fans discounted/free tickets for a flat monthly rate to see a certain number of movies (depending on the program). Deals on concessions and other things to make your movie-going experience special are also available.

Is Where the Crawdads Sing streaming?

Where the Crawdads Sing is not available to stream at this time. If you’re planning on holding out until the movie is available digitally, unfortunately we’re not quite sure what that time frame is going to be.

Typically, movies are getting exclusive run in movie theaters for 45 days or so (occasionally less). So that would probably be the earliest that Where the Crawdads Sing becomes available either for digital on-demand or streaming.

While timing is uncertain on when Where The Crawdads Sing is going to be available to stream, we know the where part of the equation is going to be Netflix. This is because Sony Pictures (which owns Columbia) signed a deal with Netflix in 2021 to have its movies play on the streaming giant exclusively when they're eligible.

Whenever Where the Crawdads Sing becomes available for digital on-demand or streaming, we’ll update this page with all the info you’ll need to watch it.

What else you need to know about Where the Crawdads Sing

Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects), Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), David Strathairn (Nomadland), Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), Sterling Macer Jr. (Bones) and Bill Kelly (The Wonder Years). The movie is directed by Olivia Newman.

You can read What to Watch’s Where the Crawdads Sing review right here, or check out the critical consensus for the movie over at Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Watch the trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing directly below.

Yes, that was Taylor Swift you heard in the trailer, singing her original song for the movie, "Carolina." You can watch the lyric video for the song here as well.