Justified: City Primeval episode 5 recap — Carolyn takes a dangerous step

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Justified: City Primeval episode 5, "You Good?"

Things left off on Justified: City Primeval with Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and Carolyn (Aunjaune Ellis) sitting in his car outside her house with Raylan protecting Carolyn from the Albanians. But they didn't stay in the car, as Raylan wakes up in Carolyn's bed.

While Carolyn is in the shower Raylan goes out to get them breakfast. He runs into Jamal (Amin Joseph), Carolyn's problematic ex-husband. Jamal isn't too thrilled to see Raylan. But, he leaves after Raylan presses him about who he is and why he's there.

When Carolyn is ready for work, Raylan asks about Jamal, but she doesn't tell him anything. Carolyn is adamant there be some ground rules for whatever it is they're now involved in; one of them is Raylan staying out of her business.

Judge Guy's book

At a diner, Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) and Sandy (Adelaide Clemens) meet with Sweety (Vondie Curtis-Hall) to discuss how they're going to approach the people whose names are in Judge Guy's book. Sweety, who knows most of the big players in the book, wants to start with someone low on the food chain.

They go with Burt Dickey (David Cross). Dickey is a local real estate mogul who has a shady past and a big house in a fancy suburb. Sweety texts Dickey a photo of his page of the book. Then he calls, telling Dickey that he will be at his home later to talk.

Carolyn's ambitions take a hit

At the courthouse, Carolyn runs into assistant district attorney Diane (Regina Taylor) and asks if there's any news about Judge Guy's replacement. Carolyn believes this is the perfect opportunity to get the judicial appointment she's been angling for, but Diane has also put herself up for the appointment.

Carolyn's financial situation is affecting her eligibility. Thanks to her ex-husband Jamal's problematic financial maneuvering, there is a huge tax lien on her house.

Later on, Raylan and Carolyn go to dinner. She tells Raylan about her goal of becoming a judge and they discuss Judge Guy. But Jamal interrupts their dinner. As Raylan and Jamal square off Carolyn leaves.

Back to the beginning

When Raylan arrives at the police station there is an all-hands meeting going on to find out why the murderer hasn't been found. The Detroit PD think that finding the book is the key to finding who killed Judge Guy.

Maureen (Marin Ireland) is put in charge of the investigation and announces they are going back to the beginning to focus on anything they might have missed. Raylan and Robinson (Victor Williams) go back out to revisit important locations related to the case, but they come up empty.

Raylan suggests they talk to Raymond Cruz (Paul Calderon), the cop who worked the Wrecking Crew murders and almost got Mansell put in prison. They have trouble tracking him down but he does agree to meet Raylan for a drink.

The painting

When Mansell and Sweety go to Dickey's home to exchange money for his page in the book, the meeting is tense. Dickey is obviously familiar with how extortion works and he's willing to pay. However, he only is willing to pay a fraction of what Mansell wants. Sweety is open to negotiation, but Mansell is off the rails, as usual. Mansell is very taken with a painting in Dickey's office.

They make the deal and Dickey is given his page of the book in exchange for $10,000. Mansell is angry because he wanted $50,000. Later on that night Mansell returns alone to Dickey's house. He threatens Dickey and steals the painting.

Carolyn puts her past to rest

After leaving the dinner, Carolyn goes to see Jamal at his apartment. Their long history is weighing on her and he knows how to sweet talk her. Jamal tells her he loves her and they should restart their relationship.

She almost falls for it. But she finds another woman's designer handbag in the house and realizes he's lying to her. Then she goes into the bathroom and finds nail polish and bras hanging in the shower.

She tells Jamal she paid the lien on the house and now they're done. If he ever asks her for money again, she will turn him in for all the criminal activity he's involved in. Crying, she leaves and shuts the door on her past.

Carolyn then goes to Sweety. She tells him she wants the judicial appointment, whatever it takes. Carolyn is going to use Judge Guy's book to blackmail her way into a judgeship.

Raymond Cruz

Raylan sits down with Raymond Cruz to talk about Mansell and how to get him. Cruz tells Raylan about a time when he was up against a stone cold killer that they couldn't get legally.

The killer shot up Cruz' house and Cruz had enough. The two men sat down to drink, but the killer ended up dead. Cruz admits that he shot the man because he thought the killer had a gun, but really he had a bottle opener in his hand. Cruz said he never lost any sleep over killing him. Raylan may need to do the same with Mansell.

