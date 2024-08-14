Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story: is it a true story? Who is Łukasz Herba?

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story is a new true crime drama series on BBC iPlayer, which is also being shown on BBC Three.

It is about model Chloe Ayling, who was abducted in Milan, Italy in 2017 when she traveled there for a photoshoot.

So, what happened to Chloe? Who kidnapped her? Here are all your questions answered…

What is the story of Kidnapped?

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story tells the true story of Chloe Ayling, who is played in the six-part series by Nadia Parkes. Chloe says: "In 2017 I was booked for a model shoot in Italy by my agent at the time. But it turned out it wasn't a shoot, it was a set-up.

"As I walked into the studio, two masked men came from behind me in balaclavas, injected me with ketamine and I was immediately knocked out and taken to a remote farmhouse hours away from Milan. I woke up during the transportation in a duffle bag in the boot of car, gagged and handcuffed and was held captive for six days. Upon arrival at the farmhouse, I was told I was kidnapped for sex trafficking."

Was Chloe Ayling accused of inventing the story?

Yes, Chloe was wrongly accused by some of making up the abduction to raise her profile. She explains that one of the reasons she wanted this drama to be made was that she didn't feel her story had been told properly before. "I wanted this factual drama to be made because a lot of things were not covered by the media at the time. Key features and parts of the story were missed out, and the drama shines light on those things. All of the facts are what I wanted people to know and be aware of at the time, so I'm really pleased that the series includes them. It's also good to see it visually, I'm a very visual person, so to see it on the screen is different from just reading it and you actually get to kind of feel like you're experiencing it as well."

Who is Łukasz Herba?

Łukasz Herba is a Polish man who was jailed following a trial in Milan for 16 years and nine months for Chloe’s kidnapping. He told her she would be sold online if she did not pay him a $300,000 ransom fee. Chloe was though released after six days to the British consulate. Łukasz Herba is played by Julian Swiezewski in the series.

What details aren't widely known about the story?

The drama's writer Georgia Lester says: "The drama reveals details that have not been widely written about before in the press, such as the fact she remained in Milan in the immediate aftermath of her release while the investigation unfolded, and was not allowed to return to the UK until she'd attended a pre-trial and faced her kidnapper in court. Alongside her harrowing ordeal in captivity, I wanted to shine a light on Chloe's devastation and frustration that she wasn't believed by the press, the public and some of her friends."

She adds: "I think this series is important because it explores how we treat victims, specifically women, and our own preconceptions of what a victim should look like. It's a drama about believing women, whatever their reaction to trauma is, believing them whatever they decide to wear, and however they make their money. Chloe has a remarkable ability to read people, and she was able to remain calm in the most nightmarish situation, to understand that her kidnapper had feelings for her, and she was able to convince him to release her.

"Chloe recognised that screaming and crying and disobeying her kidnapper would not save her. She was extremely brave and resilient in the face of horrifying threats and it was her courage and calm demeanour that saved her life."

Did Chloe Ayling appear on Celebrity Big Brother?

Yes, she appeared on the 2018 series and she was the second star evicted from the house. Explaining why she went into the house, she told host Emma Willis: "I thought maybe the public would maybe see a different side to me and that's what I wanted to achieve on this show.

"I wanted to be myself and be the real me instead of how I was perceived in the media."