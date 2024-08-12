Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story is a true crime factual drama heading to the BBC.

It is based on the true story of how model Chloe Ayling was abducted in Milan, Italy in 2017 when she traveled there for a photoshoot.

At the time, it created a media storm and Chloe wrongly faced accusations she'd invented her whole ordeal for publicity.

Chloe says: "In 2017 I was booked for a model shoot in Italy by my agent at the time. But it turned out it wasn't a shoot, it was a set-up. As I walked into the studio, two masked men came from behind me in balaclavas, injected me with ketamine and I was immediately knocked out and taken to a remote farmhouse hours away from Milan.

"I woke up during the transportation in a duffle bag in the boot of car, gagged and handcuffed and was held captive for six days. Upon arrival at the farmhouse, I was told I was kidnapped for sex trafficking."

Now, in this new six-part series Chloe's story is told, from her horrific kidnap to her bravery in captivity and finally the court case that put her kidnappers in jail. Nadia Parkes, whose credits include Domina and Doctor Who, stars as Chloe.

Here's everything we know…

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story begins on BBC Three on Wednesday, August 14 at 9 pm. It will also be available on Wednesday, August 14 at 9 pm on BBC iPlayer. There's currently no US release date. Check out our best BBC dramas guide for more shows to enjoy.

Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story cast

Here's the cast list:

Nadia Parkes — Chloe Ayling

Adrian Edmondson — Phil Green

Nigel Lindsay — Adrian Sington

Olive Gray — Amber

Eleanora Romandini — Nicoletta

Julian Swiezewski — MD/Łukasz Herba

Jaroslaw Ciepichal — Michał Herba

Christine Tremarco — Bea

Lorenzo Richelmy — Francesco

What happens?

Nadia Parkes, who plays Chloe, explains the basic plot of the series: "Chloe is a glamour model from London, originally from Croydon. In 2017 she was abducted on a photoshoot in Milan and held captive in the middle of nowhere for a week. She was told that there was a massive crime organisation called Black Death who were after her and her family. She was released by her captor and then she found out in during the investigation and in court that it was actually just one man and his brother. When she got back to the UK many people didn’t believe her and she received a lot of hate in the media."

How was Nadia transformed into Chloe?

Nadia says: "The hair and makeup team were unbelievable on this job. I dyed my hair and we did lots of nails because they can help you hold your hands differently. We have different body types and the costume department made my body shape match hers more and make it look so authentic. And then Al [Mackay] directed me in a way to help Chloe come out of me more."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here's the dramatic trailer...