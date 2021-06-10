'Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story' — everything about the revealing new documentary film on the glamorous author...

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story tells the untold true story of the best-selling novelist who became known as the ‘queen of the bonk-buster’. Jackie, who penned saucy romantic fiction centred on the rich and powerful, including her world famous novels Chances, Lucky, Lady Boss, Hollywood Wives and The Stud.

But, as the documentary coming to CNN and BBC2 will reveal, behind the fame and celebrity, Jackie Collins’ own turbulent life rivalled the spicy plots she dreamed up for her novels, but she also hid her private struggles behind a carefully crafted façade.

Narrated by a cast of Jackie’s closest friends and family, including her older sister — Hollywood icon Joan Collins — the biopic also draws on family photographs, home movies and excerpts from Jackie Collins’ personal diaries to reveal the truth behind her childhood and her two marriages.

The film, directed by Laura Fairrie (Hugh Grant: Taking on the Tabloids), also follows Jackie, whose motto was ‘girls can do anything,’ through the last days before her death from breast cancer in 2015, aged 77.

‘Fairrie follows Jackie Collins through her final days, including a determined return to London for a farewell to her beloved siblings, actress Joan and Bill, her sister-in-law, Hazel, and her close circle of business confidants,’ CNN reveals.

‘During that London visit, most did not realise Collins was in her final days of breast cancer, and had secretly lived with the devastating disease for six years. Along the way, Fairrie interweaves interviews with Collins’ cherished daughters Tiffany, Tracy, and Rory, and dearest friends, to yield a sometimes surprisingly vulnerable portrait of a relatable and complex woman, behind the fan-craved chronicles of Hollywood scandals and sex.’

Here’s what else we know about Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story…

Jackie Collins promoting 'Hollywood Wives' in the 1980s. (Image credit: Getty)

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story had its premiere at the Tribeca film festival on June 10. It will then be shown in the US on CNN on 21 June, before coming to selected cinemas in UK on July 2. Finally it will arrive on BBC2 for British fans of Jackie later this year. We will update on the BBC2 release date as soon as we find out more.

Is there a trailer for Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story?

Yes, the two-minute trailer for Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story describes her as a writer, a feminist and an icon, and features her famous sister, Joan Collins, talking about their relationship. Take a look right here...

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story — how Jackie became mega famous

Jackie Collins was born in London in 1937 as the younger sister of Dynasty star Joan Collins. Like Joan, she also started out as an actress, appearing in a few British B movies in the 1950s, and in the 1960s TV series Danger Man and The Saint.

Although she began writing at the age of 15, it wasn’t until 1968 that she penned her first novel The World is Full of Married Men, which became an instant bestseller - although it was banned in Australia and labelled ‘disgusting’ by Barbara Cartland!

'Most of my critics have never read me,' Jackie once told What's On TV

In all, Jackie wrote 32 novels, including Lovers and Gamblers, Chances, Lucky, Lady Boss, Hollywood Wives, Hollywood Husbands, Rock Star and American Star, all of which appeared on The New York Times bestseller list, and she sold more than half a billion books in over 40 countries.

She became such an icon that she and Joan were even parodied by Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders in their 1990s sketch 'Lucky Bitches'.

Jackie died on 19 September 2015 from breast cancer, two weeks before her 78th birthday. She’d been diagnosed more than six years earlier but kept her illness almost entirely to herself, only telling Joan two weeks before her death.

Jackie Collins with sister Joan in the 1950s. (Image credit: Getty)

Jackie Collins the bestselling author, wrote 32 novels before she died in 2015. (Image credit: Getty)

Screen adaptations of Jackie Collins novels

Eight of Jackie’s most famous novels have been adapted for the screen, either as films or TV miniseries. Four were turned into movies, including her first book The World Is Full of Married Men.

The 1978 film The Stud and its 1979 follow-up The Bitch were also adapted by Jackie herself and starred her sister Joan Collins as London disco owner Fontaine Khaled. They featured some decidedly raunchy scenes, especially at a health spa in Lodnon!

Then in 2010 came the movie version of Paris Connections, with Charles Dance and Sting’s wife Trudie Styler.

On the small screen Hollywood Wives, Jackie’s New York Times number one bestseller, was made into a 1985 miniseries starring Candice Bergen and Anthony Hopkins.

Jackie also adapted the two books in the Lucky series, Lucky and Chances, for a six-hour 1990 miniseries called Lucky Chances, which featured Nicollette Sheridan and a young Sandra Bullock.

In 1992 a series version of ı featured Kim Delaney as Lucky Santangelo, while a TV movie of Hollywood Wives – The New Generation in 2003 starred Jack Scalia, Melissa Gilbert, Farrah Fawcett and Robin Givens.