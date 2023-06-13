Meet The Full Monty cast: who's who in the TV sequel

Talk about surprising reboots: one of the newest shows on the block is The Full Monty, which is a continuation of a popular 1990s comedy from the same name about a troupe of male strippers.

The show hits Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday, June 14, with the 8-part run picking back up with the now-aged men as they continue to live in the Yorkshire town of Sheffield.

Lots of the characters from the original are back but there are some new faces too, so let's meet the cast of the new The Full Monty.

Robert Carlyle as Gaz

Robert Carlyle as Gaz. (Image credit: Disney)

The main character of the original The Full Monty, Gaz — or Gary Schofield to give him his full name — set up the stripping troupe alongside Dave in order to make ends meet after being laid off from a steel mill.

Robert Carlyle is a well-recognized Scottish actor, who's been in many blockbuster or acclaimed movies. You may have seen him in 28 Weeks Later, Trainspotting, The Beach or The World is Not Enough, as well as the original The Full Monty.

Mark Addy as Dave

Mark Addy as Dave. (Image credit: Disney)

The strip troupe's co-founder alongside Gaz, Dave doesn't initially commit to the group as much, but finds his friends and wife can talk him into performing.

Mark Addy has been in quite a few classic British movies that you might recognize him from, since his performance in The Full Monty. He played Friar Tuck in the 2010 Robin Hood, a captain in Around the World in 80 Days, Roland in A Knight's Tale, Philby in The Time Machine and Mr. Bakewell in Downton Abbey.

He'll likely be most familiar though as Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones, giving a dynamic performance as the king in the first season.

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald. (Image credit: Disney)

In the original The Full Monty, Gerald was one of the strippers who was Gaz's former Foreman and also a talented dancer, so he helps the troupe learn to dance.

Tom Wilkinson is a prolific and talented actor, having been awarded or nominated for just about every award in the book. His biggest performances are in Michael Clayton and In The Bedroom, both of which netted him Oscar nominations, as well as The Patriot, Shakespeare in Love, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Girl with a Pearl Earring.

Steve Huison as Lomper

Steve Huison as Lomper. (Image credit: Disney)

Lomper was the first hired in the stripper troupe (after Gaz and Dave), who's a security guard at the steel mill they used to work at.

Steve Huison is perhaps best known for his performance as Eddie Windass in Coronation Street from 2008 to 2011, though that was actually his third role in the long-running soap. He's also been in The Royal Today, Emmerdale and Peterloo.

Paul Barber as Horse

Paul Barber as Horse. (Image credit: Disney)

The oldest member of the stripping troupe, Horse (full name Barrington Mitchell) is hired after an open audition due to his talent for dancing.

Paul Barber's biggest role outside of the original The Full Monty was as a recurring character Denzil in Only Fools and Horses but he's also been in The Brothers McGregor, Casualty, The Long Good Friday and Matchmakers.

Lesley Sharp as Jean

Lesley Sharp as Jean. (Image credit: Disney)

Jean is Dave's wife, who encourages him to join in with, and continue to be a part of, the strip troupe when he faces doubts.

Lesley Sharp is well known for British TV shows like Scott & Bailey, Afterlife and Before We Die, and she's also been in movies like Naked, From Hell and Catherine Called Birdy.

Talitha Wing as Destiny

Talitha Wing as Destiny. (Image credit: Disney)

A new character for The Full Monty the TV show, Destiny is Gaz's child — no, not the one from the original movie, a brand-new character.

Talitha Wing is a relatively new actress with only four credits on IMDb: they are Alex Rider, Wolfe, The Feed and Military Wives.

Wim Snape as Nathan

Wim Snape as Nathan. (Image credit: Disney)

Nathan is another of Gaz's children, from his past marriage, and he was in the original movie too. In fact, Gaz's attempts to retain custody over Nathan is one of the reasons he set up the strip group in the first place.

Wim Snape played Nathan as a child actor in the movie and he retains the role in the new TV show. In between them he's performed in Genesis, Coronation Street and Lost a Girl, among other roles.