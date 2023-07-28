Meet the Paradise cast: who's who in the Netflix sci-fi thriller

The newest Euro sci-fi movie on Netflix is here: Paradise is a German thriller hit the streaming service recently.

Paradise, takes place in a version of Germany in which people can transplant years of their life to others; poor people can sell their youth for big pay-outs, while rich people can buy it to stay young for much longer. While this system seems perfect to some, it exposes the inequality of the country.

Our story follows a man who works for the company that transplants people's time, as he starts to change his mind on this nasty system.

If you've watched the movie and are now wondering who everyone was, let's meet the cast of Paradise. Just so you know, this article will contain spoilers for the first half of the movie (it's impossible to avoid, with some of the cast!), but we'll keep the second half clean.

Kostja Ullman as Max Toma

Max is our main character. He works for Aeon, the company that lets people donate the years of their lives, and he's their top employee even if he understands the moral implications of what he does. That is, until his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life, which changes his mind somewhat.

Kostja Ullman is an actor who's known for his breakout role in Sommersturm as well as Verfolgt and Heimliche Liebe. In terms of non-German productions his biggest role was in the supporting cast of A Most Wanted Man.

Iris Berben as Sophie Theissen

The head of Aeon, and also its founder, Sophie Theissen is a very controversial figure. While she initially seems like she could support Max and get him out of his bind, she's shown to actually have a very particular connection to their predicament.

Sophie Theissen is perhaps best known to movie fans from her role in the Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness, where she plays one of the cruise guests. She's also in movies like Eddie The Eagle and TV shows like Rosa Ross and The Typist.

Marlene Tanczik as Elena Toma

Elena is Max's wife, who works at a non-profit clinic. They're trying for a baby together, however her decision to put herself up for collateral for their house comes back to bite her.

Marlene Tanczik is an actress who's stuck to German movies and TV shows. They include Milk & Honey, Never Look Away and Schneller als die Angst.

Corinna Kirchhoff as Elena Toma (older)

Unfortunately Elena can't wriggle out of her 40-year debt, and so becomes older. She tries to maintain her previous lifestyle but can't.

Kirchhoff has played small roles in several TV and theatrical movies including Casting, Riskante Patienten and Ein Leben Lang

Numan Acar as Nowak

One of the head security guards for Aeon, Nowak is rapidly mobilized to try and stop Max as he carries out his plan against Sophie. He leads a team of armed guards but might not be as committed to the cause as his allies.

Acar may be one of the most recognizable actors in Paradise to non-German viewers. He's been in movies like Aladdin, In The Fade, The Great Wall, 12 Strong and Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as TV shows including Prison Break, Homeland and Jack Ryan.

Lorna Ishema as Kaya

Sophie's bodyguard, Kaya is loyal to her and therefore works closely with Nowak in order to stop Max.

Lorna Ishema is an actor who's been in TV mini series like Westwall and Der Uberfall, as well as movies like Hyperland and Ive wie Ivie.