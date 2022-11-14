Meet the Young Royals season 2 cast: who's who in the Swedish teen drama
Young Royals season 2 is a Swedish teen drama that's now landed on Netflix, which follows teenager Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding), who attends the prestigious boarding school Hillerska and develops a romance with male student Simon Erkisson (Omar Rudberg).
When he arrives, he sees it as an opportunity to live a life away from his royal duties and freely explore his true self. However, when he starts dreaming of his idyllic future far away from royal expectations, he is forced to choose between love or duty when he becomes next in line for the throne.
With a young Swedish cast at the helm of the popular series, let's see who is part of the acting ensemble for Young Royals season 2...
Who's who in the Young Royals season 2 cast?
Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm
Edvin Ryding plays Prince Wilhelm, a Swedish prince who is sent to the elite boarding school Hillerska after he humiliates his family.
Away from his royal duties, he is able to discover what he really wants in life and explore his desires as well as forge his own relationships.
The teenage actor has previously starred in the thriller series Gåsmamman, Love Me, The Crown Jewels and Miss Friman's War.
Omar Rudberg as Simon Eriksson
Omar Rudberg stars as Simon Eriksson, a scholarship student who becomes Wilhelm's love interest. He doesn't board at Hillerska like the other students and lives with his mother.
Unlike Wilhelm, Simon doesn't have a royal status and this overshadows their flourishing relationship.
Omar is a Venezuelan-Swedish singer and actor, who was a member of the boyband FO&O from 2013 to 2017. Currently, he has only appeared in Young Royals.
Nikita Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona
Nikita Uggla portrays Felice Ehrencrona, a childhood friend of Wilhelm's who finds herself in a love triangle between August (Malte Gårdinger) and Simon's sister Sara (Frida Argento). She is a popular student at Hillerska and is descended from royalty on her mother's side.
Similarly to Omar, Young Royals is Nikita's first acting credit so far.
Malte Gårdinger as August of Årnäs
Malte Gårdinger plays August of Årnäs, Prince Wilhelm's pompous cousin and the villain of the series.
Despite having his own problems and secrets, the popular royal student gets in the way of Wilhelm's relationships.
Some of Malte's other acting work include TV shows like Jordskott, Skitsamma and The Sandhamm Murders.
Frida Argento as Sara Eriksson
Frida Argento is Sara Eriksson, Simon's sister. They both live at home with their mother and the siblings look out for each other while at Hillerska. She also forms a friendship with Felice while working at the stables.
Frida has had roles in Riding in Darkness and Astrid.
Pernilla August as Queen Kristina of Sweden
Pernilla August plays Queen Kristina of Sweden. She is Wilhelm's mother and thinks that he should put royal duty above everything else.
Pernilla is an award-winning actress and won the Best Actress Award at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival for The Best Intentions. She has also appeared in Star Wars, I Am Dina, A Serious Game and Call Girl.
Who else stars in Young Royals season 2?
Also starring in Young Royals season 2 are...
- Carmen Gloria Pérez as Linda
- Ivar Forsling as Erik
- Samuel Astor as Nils
- Mimmi Cyon as Fredrika
- Nathalie Varli as Madison
- Felicia Truedsson as Stella
Young Royals season 2 is available to watch on Netflix now.
