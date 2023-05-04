Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast — who's who in Netflix spin-off

The six-part prequel will take us back into the 18th century.

Set decades before the main Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story focuses upon the young life of Queen Charlotte, her marriage to King George III and the great love story that helped create the Regency world we know and love — and now it is time to meet the heroes and villains of the cast.

We'll get to see how the 17-year-old monarch began shaping the Ton and forged a lifelong bond with Lady Danbury, while also following a young Lady Violet Bridgerton during the formative years that would shape her life.

Meanwhile, in a separate timeline, we'll also get to see how the actions of these years affected the Queen and some of our other favorite characters in contemporary Bridgerton.

We take a look at the most important players in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story...

India Amarteifio plays Young Charlotte

India Amarteifio as Young Charlotte. (Image credit: Netflix)

Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

India Amarteifio, 21, was born in Kingston upon Thames, England, and has previously appeared in the hit British drama Line of Duty, while also playing Lizzie Peach in Netflix coming-of-age drama Sex Education.

Arsema Thomas plays Young Agatha Danbury

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury. (Image credit: Netflix )

Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte's arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.

Arsema Thomas was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and has lived in multiple countries while growing up, including Comoros, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Benin and India. She speaks English, French, Spanish, Yoruba and Amharic. Last year she appeared in her debut feature film Redeeming Love.

Corey Mylchreest plays Young King George

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George. (Image credit: Netflix)

Handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restraints placed on him by the crown. Until now. Having to share his space, and bed, with his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons head on.

Corey Mylchreest is a British actor starring in his first lead role after appearing in epic Netflix series, The Sandman, last year.

Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta. (Image credit: Netflix)

Determined to maintain her family's power, the Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain.

Michelle Fairley is an actor from Northern Ireland who's most famous for playing Catelyn Stark in HBO fantasy saga Game of Thrones. She's also appeared in hit shows such as Gangs of London and 24: Live Another Day.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte (Regency Era)

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte. (Image credit: Netflix)

As we know, Queen Charlotte is the 19th Century Influencer, and what she says is law in this world. But there’s a thorn in her side by the name of Lady Whistledown, and the queen is more determined than ever to find the infamous scribe.

Golda Rosheuvel is a British-Guyanese actor who has starred in a host of stage productions, including the leading role in a lesbian version of Othello. She's also had roles in famous British shows such as Coronation Street, Luther and Silent Witness.

Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury (Regency Era)

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury. (Image credit: Netflix)

Unconcerned with the rules of polite society, Lady Danbury is a straight shooter — both formidable and a little intimidating. And while her judgments may be sharp, they’re always accurate.

Adjoa Andoh is a British actress who has enjoyed a long career on television, with roles in Doctor Who, Casualty, Jonathan Creek and Law & Order: UK.

Ruth Gemmell plays Lady Violet Bridgerton (Regency Era)

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Bridgerton matriarch’s love for her children truly has no bounds, but the Bridgerton brood are certainly testing Violet this season. Despite this, she still only wants one thing for all of her children: to marry for love.

Ruth Gemmell is a British actress who has enjoyed a long career on television, with roles in Utopia, Waking the Dead, Home Fires and Penny Dreadful.

Sam Clemmett plays Young Brimsley

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Queen’s Man. At first Young Charlotte’s suffocating shadow always hovering five steps behind, he eventually becomes a bright spot of loyalty, companionship, and discretion in what starts as a first lonely and then seemingly impossible position for Charlotte.

Sam Clemmett is a British actor best known for his role as Albus Potter in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Freddie Dennis plays Reynolds

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds. (Image credit: Netflix)

The King’s Man. Reynolds has been at George’s side for many years and thus not only serves him with complete loyalty, but also feels compelled to protect the king’s secret at all costs.

Freddie Dennis is a British actor best known for his role as Young Rothram in HBO series The Nevers.

Hugh Sachs plays Brimsley (Regency Era)

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley. (Image credit: Netflix)

Queen Charlotte’s Man who has devoted his life to serving the crown.

Hugh Sachs is a British actor best known for his role in ITV comedy series Benidorm, where he played Gavin Ramsbottom.

Cyril Nri plays Lord Danbury

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. (Image credit: Netflix)

Agatha’s husband, with whom she has an incredibly complicated relationship. She’s both repulsed by and loyal to this man, decades her senior, to whom she was promised at age three.

Cyril Nri is a Nigerian-born British actor who is best known for playing Superintendent Adam Okaro in the police iconic ITV series The Bill.

Connie Jenkins-Greig plays Young Violet Ledger

Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger. (Image credit: Netflix)

Intelligent and precocious. A bright young lady with a big heart, young Violet is from a noble family — not yet a Bridgerton or the devoted matriarch we know.

Connie Jenkins-Greig is an up-and-coming British actor who has appeared in film shorts The Dead Collector and I Am Your Sister.

Keir Charles plays Lord Ledger

Violet’s kind and supportive father, always with her best interests at heart above all else.

Keir Charles is a British actor who's appeared in a host of hit UK-based shows, such as The Salisbury Poisonings, Flesh and Blood, Back To Life and A Confession.