Rob Kazinsky — things you didn't know about the actor and 'EastEnders' star

Rob Kazinsky became a household favourite after joining EastEnders back in 2006 as Sean Slater. Since he left the role in 2009 Rob has popped back to Albert Square now and again, thrilling fans every time they see him back on their screens.

But EastEnders is just one of many huge TV shows Rob has been part of, he has also starred in Sky One drama Dream Team, played Don in Captain Marvel, starred as Macklyn Warlow in season 6 of HBO drama True Blood, and appeared in 2018 Netflix film Mute, all making him a star in the US as well as the UK.

But what else is there to know about Rob Kazinsky? Here are a few things you might not know about the actor...

Rob Kazinsky isn't his real name

Rob Kazinsky might be a household name these days, but he was born Robert John Appleby, and changed his name when he became an actor, taking his grandfather's middle name as his stage name.

'EastEnders' wasn't his first acting role

The role of Sean Slater might have made Rob a star in the UK, but before joining the soap he appeared in Israeli TV commercials and even made his acting debut in CBBC kids show The Basil Brush Show. He then appeared in Sky One's football drama series Dream Team, before making his first EastEnders appearance on August 22nd 2006.

He is a HUGE 'Warcraft' fan

In 2016 Rob starred in the fantasy adventure film, Warcraft, based on the videogame of the same name, which he is an avid fan of. While appearing on US chat show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Rob admitted that he loved the game so much that a past girlfriend told him he had to choose between her or the game, and he chose Warcraft! "I played this game for 12 years, I was in a very high level guild, and I was a very dedicated player, I played for about 18 hours a day! My girlfriend at the time came up to me a said it is me or the game, and I told her I would always be a gamer, and she left!"

He was meant to star in 'The Hobbit' film

After leaving EastEnders, Rob was cast in The Hobbit as dwarf Fili. However, he sadly left the role in the Lord of the Rings prequel for personal reasons.

His departure was confirmed by director Peter Jackson on his official Facebook account. At the time Rob wrote on his Twitter page: "Thanks for all your support, Peter and team have been the most wonderful and supportive team to work for and it's with a truly sad heart that things have turned out this way."

He's starred in a film with Reese Witherspoon

In 2015 Rob starred in comedy Hot Pursuit with Reese Witherspoon and Sofía Vergara as a cowboy called Randy. In the film by-the-book cop (Reese Witherspoon) tries to protect the widow (Sofia Vergara) of a drug boss as they race through Texas pursued by crooked cops and murderous gunmen, but along the way Reece's character falls for Randy sparking a comedy romance.

Rob is a huge dog fan

Rob doesn't share huge amounts of his life on social media, however, what he does share on there is his love of all things dog-related. His Instagram posts show him with his beloved pet dogs, and fans can't get enough of the cute pictures.

Rob Kazinsky's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the actor...

How old is Rob Kazinsky? Rob Kazinsky is 37, he was born on 18 November 1983.

Is Rob Kazinsky married? Rob Kazinsky isn't married.

Does Rob Kazinsky have any children? Rob Kazinsky doesn't have any children.

Where was Rob Kazinsky born? Rob Kazinsky was born in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

How tall is Rob Kazinsky? Rob Kazinsky is 6ft tall.

