Sara Davies — things you didn’t know about the businesswoman and TV star

Sara Davies is a businesswoman, entrepreneur and TV personality. She has appeared as one of the Dragons on Dragons’ Den since 2019 after Jenny Campbell left. She is also the founder of Crafter’s Companion, which she created while she was a student at university and it has an estimated worth of over £35 million.

Most recently she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 where she was paired with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

But there is plenty more to know about Sara. Here are some facts you might not know...

1. Sarah Davies has a business degree

Sara graduated from The University of York with a first-class degree in business. By the time she had graduated, her business was turning over £500,000 and it has only increased since then. Her business is now a leading company internationally and exports to more than 40 countries. She also employs over 200 people across the world.

2. Her business began after she did a short work placement

After a short work stint at a craft company, she noticed a gap in the market for certain stationary equipment. That’s when she created The Enveloper, a tool that allows people to make envelopes of various sizes for handmade cards. She debuted it on the shopping channel Ideal World and it gained huge success as she sold over 8,000 in 24 hours.

3. She has won many awards

Sara’s business skills have earned her over 25 amazing and inspirational business awards over the years, including, Outstanding Contribution Award at Lloyds Bank National Business Awards, Outstanding Entrepreneur at the Northern Power Women Awards, Ernst & Young UK Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2010, Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2014, and many more. She was even awarded an MBE in 2016 for her services to the economy.

4. She was asked to pitch to Dragons’ Den in 2006 — and now she’s one of the Dragons!

Sara is a fan favourite on 'Dragon's Den'. (Image credit: BBC)

Talking to the BBC about joining the panel on Dragons’ Den in 2019, she said, "I’ve been a fan of the show since it started, I was even invited to pitch on the show 13 years ago so it feels like I’ve come a full circle. It wasn’t all that long ago when I was in the position of the contestants so I really feel like I will be able to relate to their stories and their journeys so far.”

5. Her husband is the managing director of Crafter’s Companion

She married her childhood sweetheart, Simon Davies in 2007 and a year later he became the managing director. This gives Sara the opportunity to focus on business development and everything creative, while he supervises the day-to-day running of the company.

6. Sara supports many different charities

Sara is the ambassador of Smart Works Newcastle, patron of the Bradley Lowery Foundation and supports various other charities, including Children In Need and Mind.

7. She lives in Teesside with her family

Sara and her husband reside in Teesside with their two young boys, Charlie and Oliver, who are just as creative as she is!

8. She discovered a passion for dancing on 'Strictly'

After taking part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, Sara discovered a passion for dancing. She was paired with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and the couple made a great team, eventually being the 7th pair to leave the competition. While on the show Sara made some great friends including Tom Fletcher and AJ Ododu and John Whaite.

