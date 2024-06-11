Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 4 recap: death and stowaways

Growing up is difficult. It's incredibly true for children, but just as equally necessary for adults. This is something that Gus, Jepp and to a degree Wendy all discover in the Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 4, "Beyond the Sea."

Ship of The Sick

As the episode begins, we are introduced to Captain Stafford (John Leigh) of The Whale's Song. He's giving a welcome speech to the passengers of the ship, as they head towards Canada before a party begins.

Jepp (Nonso Anozie), Singh (Adeel Akhtar) and Gus (Christian Convery) make it to the ship and climb aboard unnoticed. However something is wrong. The party we saw happening seems to have happened in the past. The ship is desolate. Jepp goes to investigate and finds the bodies of deceased passengers who succumbed to The Sick. They confine themselves to the engine room, and worry about whether or not Jepp was exposed.

Back on the ship, Gus offers to figure out how to get the ship started again, since he's the only one who can't get The Sick. Jepp and Singh reluctantly agree. Gus investigates and finds a radio. A man named Darwin (Leo Maggs), who claims to be the first mate calls out for help. Gus answers. Darwin claims to be confined to his quarters, and only now discovering everyone dead from The Sick. He decides to help Gus restart the ship.

Christian Convery and Leo Maggs in Sweet Tooth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As they wait, Jepp and Singh have a heart to heart. Singh emphasizes Jepp needs to stop being overprotective of Gus. He also reminds Jepp that they met once 10 years prior, while Jepp's wife was going into labor. Jepp recalls he was scared about being a father and how he blames himself for the deaths of his wife and son. He says Gus brought him back. Singh convinces Jepp they were meant to meet again 10 years later to help Gus.

Darwin guide's Gus to the captain's log, which goes into how the virus made it onto the ship and spread at an alarming rate, killing most of the passengers. Stafford left a message behind for Darwin, saying he's proud of him, and to keep the ship at sea to prevent The Sick from further making it to land. Darwin claims he was like a father to him and decides to honor Stafford's wishes. However, Gus offers to bury all the bodies on board at sea to get rid of The Sick. If he accomplishes that, Darwin will help him restart the ship.

Gus begins clearing out the ship; all of the flowers that cause The Sick and all of the bodies. He comes across the dead bodies of a boy named Justin and his father, and breaks down crying. But he knows he needs to carry on to save Jepp.

Upon clearing the entire ship singlehandedly, Darwin comes out and reveals himself to Gus. He starts the ship up. Jepp and Singh come out impressed. However, it's revealed Darwin is infected with The Sick. After Gus, Jepp and Singh come out, they find Darwin gone. He left a note leaving the ship to Gus and reveals he set it on a course for Alaska, before committing suicide.

Singh tests Jepp to see if he's infected as Gus tries to radio to Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen) and Wendy (Naledi Murray). Jepp tests negative, remaining uninfected. However they get a radio transmission back. It turns out Siana (Cara Gee) and her team at the Alaskan outpost are able to reach Gus, meaning he's only a few days away from reaching his destination.

Sneaky types and stowaways

George Ferrier and Rosalind Chao in Sweet Tooth (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The scene cuts over to Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran) and Becky. Rosie has captured Becky and is trying to stop her hybrid wolf son from bleeding out. Zhang (Rosalind Chao) arrives and plans to interrogate Becky. Meanwhile on the other side of the beach, Wendy is patching herself up, planning to figure out a way to rescue Becky.

Zhang tries to interrogate Becky. She reveals she knows all about the Animal Army and tries to convince her to give up Gus' location. Becky remains defiant. Meanwhile Wendy tries to sneak closer to Coral's cabin.

Becky is about to be tortured by Zhang's men when one of them, Jordan (George Ferrier), knocks out the other henchmen. He tries to help Becky escape, but needs to know where to. Becky tells him they need to get to Alaska. However, it turns out, he was just playing her, getting the information for Zhang.

Zhang concludes they need to head to Alaska as well. They take Becky with them, but tell Rosie to leave her dying son. She mercy shoots him before they head to Zhang's plane. Wendy is able to follow them by stowing away on the plane.

All episodes of Sweet Tooth season 3 are available to stream on Netflix.