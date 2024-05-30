Sweet Tooth season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the final season

The Netflix family-friendly fantasy series Sweet Tooth is back for a third and final season. Based on Jeff Lemire's 2009 DC Comics series, the story follows a young boy trying to find his way through the Great Crumble, a chaotic period of time after 98% of the world's population was killed off by a virus. One side effect of the virus is that children started to be born with half-human, half-animal features.

For Gus (Christian Convery), life as a half-human hybrid has never been easy. Now, he and his friends must rally their strength to figure out what caused the Great Crumble in the first place and fight back against those who would oppress them.

"In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life," showrunner Jim Mickle told Netflix's Tudum. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be."

Here's what we know about Sweet Tooth season 3.

Sweet Tooth season 3 premieres June 6 on Netflix.

Sweet Tooth is a Netflix original series, which means you need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch. Thankfully there are a number of subscription options to choose from and you can see some of them below:

Sweet Tooth season 3 plot

Here's the official synopsis of Sweet Tooth from Netflix:

"On a perilous adventure in a post-apocalyptic world, a boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector."

And here's what showrunner Mickle says about Sweet Tooth season 3:

"[It’s] another road trip story like season 1, but in a very different way. Season 3 is an arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in season 1 or 2"

Sweet Tooth season 3 cast

Most of the season 2 cast returns for Sweet Tooth season 3. Here's a list of cast members set to appear:

Christian Convery (Cocaine Bear) as Gus

Nonso Anozie (Cinderella) as Jepperd

Stefania LaVie Owen (Krampus) as Bear

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Amy Seimetz (Upstream Color) as Birdie

Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions) as Dr. Singh

Rosalind Chao (3 Body Problem) as Helen Zhang

Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Rosie

Cara Gee (The Expanse) as Siana

Ayazhan Dalabayeva (Night Swim) as Nuka

Sweet Tooth season 3 trailer

Here's a look at the official trailer for Sweet Tooth season 3: