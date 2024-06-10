Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 2 recap: an unhappy family

Sweet Tooth season 3 episode 2 starts in a farm house in an unspecified location. A little boy named Theo (Jonah Wren Phillips) is innocently playing superheroes. His pregnant mother is going into labor, so his father decides they need to get a doctor. The family has a plane that the father uses to leave for his search. They worry about the baby possibly being born a hybrid.

The scene transitions to where we left off in episode 1. Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) has arrived, and announced he needs to speak with Gus (Christian Convery) about the cave. However, with the entire party fearing his potential treachery, Jepp (Nonso Anozie) confronts him. No one believes Dr. Singh has Gus' best interest at heart. However, he brings back Gus' antler and repeats that they need to discuss the cave Gus keeps seeing visions of.

Back in Yuca, Birdie's friend Siana (Cara Gee) solves a dispute within the compound. However, a member of their scouting party soon arrives declaring that something has happened to Birdie. They find caribou tracks, which encourages them to continue the search.

Making a deal

Singh fills Gus and his team in about Captain Thacker, the man we saw in the 1911 flashback. He reveals that Birdie's team went on an expedition to uncover the truth about Thacker and inadvertently brought the Sick back to civilization with them. The group still mistrusts him, but unfortunately he's the key to finding Birdie. Furthermore, Zhang's (Rosalind Chao) wolves end up arriving and chasing the group away, but not before Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen) is able to lure them away using objects with Gus and Wendy's (Naledi Murray) scents on them.

Gus and the rest of the team then forage through the woods when they hear the sound of an airplane above them. It's the one from the farmhouse. Following the plane to the farmhouse, they knock on the door and implore Theo's father, Ven (David Van Horn), to help them fly to the coast. Ven refuses at first, but as Theo's mom goes into labor, Singh steps up and offers to help deliver the baby in exchange for a ride. Ven reluctantly agrees, desperate for any medical help. As Singh begins the delivery process, Ven explains how they've been in hiding from the world because it discriminates against hybrids and their son Theo is one.

Gus and Wendy meet Theo, realizing he's not been properly educated about the world. He doesn't know what Alaska is and echoes controversial statements about hybrids. It’s clear this kid was brainwashed by bigot parents.

As this is happening, Becky snoops around Ven's household and discovers he has a wanted poster for Gus in his study. She suspects he's looking to collect the bounty placed on Gus' head. Jepp and Becky debate about their next moves.

Delivery problems

Elsewhere, Zhang is pulling a baby calf from a mother cow. Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran) calls her to tell her she is close on the trail of Gus and the rest of his companions. At last, they reveal why they're hunting for Gus: because her sister’s baby is in trouble. Rosie continues her search.

As Gus and Wendy continue to speak with Theo, they find out he's not happy at all. He feels trapped and wants to fly away from his home. He then reveals to them his deep secret as a hybrid: he has bat-wings and super sonic hearing. Unfortunately both of these are strictly repressed by his father who wants him to just be human.

Coincidentally enough, Singh helps Ven and his wife deliver a baby. Though there were complications, the baby comes out healthy, but is a hybrid, with a tail and animal ears. Ven's mother names him Heironymous.

As Theo talks to Gus and Wendy about how Ven and his mom try to make him suppress his hybrid qualities, and attempted to clip his wings, the two have a realization and rush to Singh, fearing Ven will want to cut off the ears and tail of their baby. True enough, that's exactly what Ven was about to do. However, Gus and Wendy's interruption prevents this. Ven's wife convinces him to accept their new son as he is, and asks Ven to hold up his end of the deal, and give them a flight to the coast. Instead he calls the cops on Gus, forcing the gang to run as fast as possible away from the farm.

Theo decides to help Gus and the whole gang, stealing his father's van and giving it to the group. The gang is able to escape and drive to the coast.

The episode lingers in its final moments, showcasing Ven and his wife doing their best to accept their new baby's condition. We also get a glimps of Theo realizing he can still fly. However, unfortunately, Rosie shows up and threatens the family, demanding that Ven agree to help them find Gus.

Birdie's captor

Finally, the episode cuts to Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) situation. She's still in Alaska, and it appears she's been taken by a hybrid that's part caribou. Her captor wants to know about Gus.

All episodes of Sweet Tooth season 3 are available to stream on Netflix.